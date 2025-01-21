Ruben Amorim Broke Dressing Room TV After Brighton Loss

Ruben Amorim reportedly smashed a television in the Old Trafford dressing room during a furious rant following Manchester United’s 3-1 defeat to Brighton on Sunday. The loss marked United’s seventh defeat in 15 games under the Portuguese manager, who took over from Erik ten Hag in November, and their fourth loss in five home Premier League matches.

Amorim’s frustration culminated in an angry tirade where he labeled his squad “the worst team maybe in the history of Manchester United.” According to The Athletic, Amorim’s gestures during the rant led to him damaging a television used for pre-match tactics, which required repairs before Thursday’s Europa League game against Rangers.

While Amorim had calmed down before addressing the media, he did not hold back in his critique of the team’s performance. “It’s unacceptable to lose so many games. For any Premier League club, so imagine Manchester United? The opponents are better than us in many details,” he said. “We are breaking all the bad records.”

The defeat left Manchester United languishing in 13th place in the Premier League, with just two wins in their last 10 league games. Amorim acknowledged the challenges of succeeding Erik ten Hag and the weight of expectations. “Imagine what this is for a United fan. Imagine what this is for me. We are getting a new coach who is losing more than the last coach. I have full knowledge of that,” he stated.

Known for his calm demeanor during his four-and-a-half successful years at Sporting Lisbon—where he won two league titles—Amorim’s reaction after the Brighton game was uncharacteristic. The final moments of the match, marked by a mistake from goalkeeper André Onana that gifted Brighton their third goal, seemed to be the breaking point for the manager.

“Everybody was changing position, and that is something I will not see again. We can lose, but we have to maintain position,” Amorim remarked. “We try to have possession and control the ball, but the players are anxious. This is not acceptable.”

Amorim’s tenure at Manchester United is under intense scrutiny as he attempts to steer the club out of its slump. His post-match outburst underscores the mounting pressure to deliver results and rebuild the team’s confidence. With a Europa League clash against Rangers on the horizon, the coming weeks could prove pivotal for Amorim and his squad as they seek to salvage their season.

