Tuesday, January 21, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Watch: Novak Djokovic’s Daughter Steals the Show During Late-Night Victory at Australian Open

During a late-night match at the Australian Open against rising star Carlos Alcaraz, it was Novak Djokovic’s daughter Tara who stole the spotlight.

Watch: Novak Djokovic’s Daughter Steals the Show During Late-Night Victory at Australian Open

Tennis superstar Novak Djokovic is no stranger to grabbing headlines for his on-court brilliance. However, during a late-night match at the Australian Open against rising star Carlos Alcaraz, it was his daughter Tara who stole the spotlight. Her adorable reactions during Djokovic’s post-match interview quickly went viral, delighting fans around the world.

Djokovic’s Thrilling Match Against Carlos Alcaraz

Djokovic showcased his skill and resilience in a gripping quarterfinal clash against Carlos Alcaraz. The match, which lasted 3 hours and 37 minutes, saw Djokovic secure a 4-6, 6-4, 6-3, 6-4 victory, earning him a spot in the tournament’s final four.

Following the intense match, Djokovic expressed surprise at seeing his children, Tara and Stefan, still in attendance at Melbourne Park alongside their mother, Jelena.

“When Are You Going to Sleep?”: Djokovic

In his post-match interview, Djokovic acknowledged his family’s unwavering support. “I am surprised that my kids are still here,” he remarked with a mix of humor and gratitude.

Tara, who was standing nearby, responded with an endearing gesture that captured the hearts of viewers. Widening her eyes, she cheekily tapped her wrist as if checking an imaginary watch.

“I love you. Thank you for supporting me, but it’s 1 a.m. When are you gonna sleep tonight?” Djokovic quipped, laughing at his daughter’s playful antics.

Fans React to Tara Djokovic’s Adorable Gesture

The video of Tara’s reaction quickly made its way across social media platforms, sparking a wave of heartwarming responses from fans.

“She is so Djokovic. The charisma is inevitable,” wrote one user on X (formerly Twitter).

Another fan commented, “Wow! Novak Djokovic! The whole family has great showmanship. Maybe it’s because of Djokovic’s influence, right? He’s always cheerful and fun. But he’s also a stylish player with the best skills.”

“Haha, his daughter was adorable… almost like saying to her dad, ‘What took you so long?’” remarked another.

Reflecting on Djokovic’s Epic Match

In addition to the delightful family moment, Djokovic took a moment to reflect on the significance of the match. “I just wish that this match today was the final. Just one of the most epic matches I have played on this court, any court really,” he said, praising the high-quality battle with Alcaraz.

Looking Ahead to Djokovic’s Clash With Zverev

As Djokovic advanced to the semifinals, his focus shifted to his upcoming match against Alexander Zverev. “I guess the key is recovery,” he said, emphasizing the importance of rest and preparation. “Hopefully, I can come out and feel my best because Sascha (Zverev) is playing some of the best tennis he has played.”

Djokovic’s dedication to his family was evident throughout the evening. Despite the late hour and the demanding schedule of a Grand Slam, his children’s presence and Tara’s adorable reaction added a touch of warmth and humanity to the high-stakes competition.

