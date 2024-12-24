Home
Wednesday, December 25, 2024
Beijing Olympic Snowboarder Sophie Hediger Dies In Swiss Avalanche Tragedy

A Swiss Olympic snowboarder, Sophie Hediger, died in an avalanche at Switzerland's Arosa resort. She was 26 years old. The promising snowboard cross athlete competed for her country at the 2022 Winter Olympics and won World Cup podium finishes recently.

Beijing Olympic Snowboarder Sophie Hediger Dies In Swiss Avalanche Tragedy

Swiss snowboarder Sophie Hediger, who represented Switzerland at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, died after an avalanche at the Arosa resort in Switzerland on Monday. Swiss-Ski, the nation’s skiing federation, confirmed the news on Tuesday.

Hediger, 26, was a rising star in snowboard cross, appearing in both the individual and mixed team events at the Beijing Winter Olympics. She had been on a high trajectory, having enjoyed major success in the 2023-24 season, including her first two World Cup podiums. She took a career-best second in St. Moritz in January.

Avalanche At Arosa Resort

The fatal avalanche happened at Arosa, a popular Swiss mountain resort. Details of the incident are still under investigation. Hediger’s untimely death has left the sports community in shock and mourning.

CEO Swiss-Ski, Walter Reusser has expressed deep sorrow over the loss. “We are shocked, and our thoughts are with Sophie’s family, to whom we offer our deepest condolences. She lost her life tragically, brutally, and far too soon,” Reusser stated during a statement.

(More To Follow)

