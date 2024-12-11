Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, December 12, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

BGT 2024-25 : Indian Team Arrives At Brisbane Ahead Of Third Test

Rohit Sharma-led Team India arrived in Brisbane on Wednesday ahead of the third Test of the prestigious Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) against Australia. The five-match series is currently tied, with both teams having won one match each.

BGT 2024-25 : Indian Team Arrives At Brisbane Ahead Of Third Test

Rohit Sharma-led Team India arrived in Brisbane on Wednesday ahead of the third Test of the prestigious Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) against Australia. The five-match series is currently tied, with both teams having won one match each.

Australia dominated the second Test at the Adelaide Oval, securing a commanding 10-wicket victory. Travis Head’s brilliant century, combined with outstanding bowling performances from Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins, helped Australia win by 10 wickets.

The third Test between Australia and India will begin on Saturday at the iconic Gabba. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a clip of Team India traveling from Adelaide to Brisbane, showing the players in a relaxed mood as they prepare to take on Australia in the crucial third Test.

Recap of the Adelaide Test

India won the toss and opted to bat first in the second Test but struggled against a moving, unpredictable pink ball. Mitchell Starc was the standout performer with the ball, taking 6/48. KL Rahul (37 off 64 balls) and Shubman Gill (31 off 51 balls) shared a 69-run partnership for the second wicket, but India were eventually bowled out for just 180 runs. Captain Pat Cummins and Scott Boland also contributed with two wickets each.

In Australia’s first innings, a crucial 67-run partnership between Nathan McSweeney (39 off 109 balls) and Marnus Labuschagne (64 off 126 balls) laid the foundation for Travis Head’s counter-attacking 140 off 141 balls, including 17 fours and four sixes. This century helped Australia reach 337 runs, giving them a 157-run lead over India.

Jasprit Bumrah (4/61) and Mohammed Siraj (4/98) were India’s top bowlers, while Ravichandran Ashwin and Nitish Kumar Reddy claimed one wicket each.

India’s second innings saw another collapse. The top and middle order struggled, despite some promising starts from Yashasvi Jaiswal (24 off 31 balls) and Shubman Gill (28 off 30 balls). KL Rahul (7) and Virat Kohli (11 off 21 balls) were dismissed cheaply. At the end of day two, India were in a precarious position at 128/5.

On the third day, Rishabh Pant fell for 28 off 31 balls. India were eventually bowled out for 175 runs in just 36.5 overs, leaving Australia with a target of 19 runs to win. Cummins (5/67) was the star with the ball, taking a five-wicket haul, while Boland (3/51) and Starc (2/60) also played key roles.

Australia chased down the target effortlessly, with Usman Khawaja (10*) and McSweeney (9*) completing the 19-run chase in just 3.2 overs to secure a dominant victory.

Read More : PCB Risks Losses, Legal Action, And Isolation Over Champions Trophy Withdrawal

Filed under

Australian Cricket Team indian cricket team rohit sharma

Advertisement

Also Read

Plane Crashes Into Cars In Victoria; Horrific VIDEO Surfaces

Plane Crashes Into Cars In Victoria; Horrific VIDEO Surfaces

Elon Musk’s Tesla Hits All-Time High With Shares Up 69%—Is Trump’s Election Victory Cause?

Elon Musk’s Tesla Hits All-Time High With Shares Up 69%—Is Trump’s Election Victory Cause?

Russian Army Inches Closer To Ukrainian City Pokrovsk, Now Just 2 Miles From City Limits

Russian Army Inches Closer To Ukrainian City Pokrovsk, Now Just 2 Miles From City Limits

Who Is Hannah Kobayashi? Missing Hawaii Woman Found Safe After Nationwide Search

Who Is Hannah Kobayashi? Missing Hawaii Woman Found Safe After Nationwide Search

What Is Meta Doing To Resolve Global Outage Affecting WhatsApp, Instagram, And Facebook?

What Is Meta Doing To Resolve Global Outage Affecting WhatsApp, Instagram, And Facebook?

Entertainment

Forget OnlyFans Star Lily Phillips, THIS Woman Set WORLD RECORD For Sleeping With 919 Men- Here’s How She Pulled It Off

Forget OnlyFans Star Lily Phillips, THIS Woman Set WORLD RECORD For Sleeping With 919 Men-

Now, Coming Together For Queen 2, Kangana Ranaut Once Accused Queen Director Vikas Bahl Of Sexual Harassment

Now, Coming Together For Queen 2, Kangana Ranaut Once Accused Queen Director Vikas Bahl Of

Dating Trends Of 2024 And What’s Ahead For 2025 Revealed In Tinder’s Swipe Report: ‘Nanoships, Kismet, Hopecore’

Dating Trends Of 2024 And What’s Ahead For 2025 Revealed In Tinder’s Swipe Report: ‘Nanoships,

Who Is Lily Phillips? OnlyFans Star Who Slept With 100 Men In One Day Breaks Down Detailing What Happened

Who Is Lily Phillips? OnlyFans Star Who Slept With 100 Men In One Day Breaks

Netflix Movie ‘Mary’ Sparks Controversy, Makers Defend Their Decision

Netflix Movie ‘Mary’ Sparks Controversy, Makers Defend Their Decision

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Did Ice Cream Originate In Persia? Unveiling History Of Bastani

Did Ice Cream Originate In Persia? Unveiling History Of Bastani

Can Coffee Help You Live Longer? A Long-Term Study Uncovers The Truth

Can Coffee Help You Live Longer? A Long-Term Study Uncovers The Truth

Chicken Soup, Zinc, And Home Remedies: Can Home Remedies Cure Common Cold?

Chicken Soup, Zinc, And Home Remedies: Can Home Remedies Cure Common Cold?

Can Weighted Blankets Improve Sleep? What You Need To Know

Can Weighted Blankets Improve Sleep? What You Need To Know

When Simple Pimple Turns Into Skin Cancer: A Wake-Up Call

When Simple Pimple Turns Into Skin Cancer: A Wake-Up Call

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox