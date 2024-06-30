Breaking: India Wins 2024 Men's T-20 World Cup, Virat Kohli Announces His T-20 Retirement

As India emerges Victorious in 2024 Men’s T-20 world cup, beating South Africa by 7 runs in Barbados.

Indian Team’s former captain and stalwart batter Virat Kohli right after announces his retirement from T-20 tournament.

In his post match speech, he said, “This was my last T20 World Cup, this is exactly what we wanted to achieve,” Kohli said in the post-match presentation on Saturday. “One day you feel like you can’t get a run and this happens, God is great. Just the occasion, now or never kind of situation. This was my last T20 game playing for India. We wanted to lift that cup.

Virat Kohli announces retirement from T20 International Cricket He says, “This was my last match for Team India in T20Is. Time for the next generation to take over” pic.twitter.com/ryFbdXTAe6 — ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2024

“Yes I have (announced my retirement from T20Is), this was an open secret. It was not something that I wasn’t going to announce even if we had lost. It’s time for the next generation to take the T20 game forward. It’s been a long wait for us, waiting to win an ICC tournament. You look at someone like Rohit, he’s played 9 T20 World Cups and this is my sixth. He deserves it.”

Though the speculations of his retirement plans were long around in the corner.

During the Royal Gala Dinner, held in Bengaluru in May 2024 during IPL season , Virat Kohli revealed that he plans to take a long break after he announces his retirement.

He said, “Once I am done, I will be gone, you won’t see me for a while. So I want to give my everything till the time I play and that’s the only thing that keeps me going,”

Show Full Article