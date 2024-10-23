Can Atletico Get Back To Winning Ways Against Lille ?

After a crushing 4-0 defeat to Benfica in matchday two, Atlético Madrid are eager to reignite their Champions League campaign as they face French side Lille on Wednesday night.

Atlético returned from the international break with a 3-1 comeback win over Leganés on Sunday, but the victory came with setbacks. Star midfielder Pablo Barrios is sidelined with a heel injury for 10 days, while defender Clément Lenglet is out with ankle and knee sprains, likely missing action until November. Additional absences for the Lille clash include Marcos Llorente, César Azpilicueta, and Robin Le Normand, presenting a selection dilemma for head coach Diego Simeone.

Simeone is expected to make several changes to his lineup, including fielding the attacking trio of Julián Alvarez, Antoine Griezmann, and Alexander Sørloth once again. The three players contributed to goals in the Leganés win and have only started together once this season, during a draw with Real Madrid.

Griezmann’s Retirement from France Duty

When asked about Griezmann’s recent retirement from international football, Simeone praised the 33-year-old, saying, “He has given France his talent, his play, his *jerarquía*. He has won titles, evolved his style, and always gave everything for the national team until the day he retired, as a difference-making player.” Simeone humorously added that with Griezmann no longer playing international games, “he can hopefully continue providing entertainment value to Colchoneros worldwide.”

Lille’s Strong Form

Lille, currently fourth in Ligue 1 McDonald’s, have gained global attention after defeating Real Madrid at Stade Pierre-Mauroy earlier this month. They enter Wednesday’s match on a five-game unbeaten streak, with goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier in excellent form. Top scorer Jonathan David, who has netted eight goals in 14 games, remains a key figure, having scored the penalty that sealed the win against Madrid.

Simeone acknowledged Lille’s strong form, saying, “They play very well, (and) they beat Real Madrid. Their coach has a flashy and courageous style of play, and I can’t imagine seeing any other team than that one on Wednesday.”

Potential December Clash Against Barcelona in Miami

Veteran defender Josema Giménez joined Simeone at Tuesday’s press conference and addressed rumors of Atlético potentially playing a La Liga match against Barcelona in Miami this December — which would be the first Spanish league fixture held overseas. While the club reportedly supports the idea, Giménez expressed uncertainty, saying, “I didn’t know about it, (but) hopefully it can be played here in Spain with the fans who follow us in every game.”

