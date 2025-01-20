Channel Nine Broadcaster Apologizes For Comments Leading To Djokovic Boycott

Tony Jones apologized to Novak Djokovic after his comments led to the boycott of Channel Nine's Australian Open broadcasts. Djokovic had reacted that Tony Jones was making fun of the Serbian supporters and using derogatory words. Even Channel Nine issued a public apology.

Channel Nine veteran broadcaster Tony Jones has apologized to Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic following remarks that led to Djokovic boycotting the network’s Australian Open coverage. The controversy unfolded after Djokovic refused to give the customary on-court interview following his victory over Jiri Lehecka in the fourth round on Sunday. The tennis legend later revealed he would not engage with Channel Nine until an apology was issued.

Remarks Enrage Djokovic Supporters

On Friday evening, Jones made remarks that Djokovic said were insulting Serbian fans and personally offensive. Jones had chanted lines such as, “Novak, he’s overrated. Novak, kick him out,” during a live broadcast. Jones said the remarks were banter, but they were widely criticized, especially by Serbian fans, for being disrespectful.

Speaking on Monday, Jones said he regretted his comments and issued a public apology. “I thought it was humor, which is typical of most things I do,” he said. “But I was made aware on Saturday morning through Tennis Australia and Djokovic’s camp that the comments were not well received. I immediately reached out to apologize.”

Acknowledging that his words went too far, at least with the reference to Djokovic being “kicked out” — in an apparent carryover from the 2022 furor over Djokovic’s deportation over a vaccination issue—Jones said: “That last remark clearly upset Novak, and I understand that now. I feel I’ve let down the Serbian fans who bring so much passion and color to the tournament.”

Channel Nine Apologises

Channel Nine also issued a statement to express their apology towards Djokovic and his followers. “Nine would like to apologise to Novak Djokovic for any offence caused during a recent live segment. No harm was intended. We look forward to continuing to showcase his Australian Open campaign,” the network stated.

The reaction was not limited to the fan base of Djokovic. Tennis legend Boris Becker called the comments “very disturbing,” and two-time Australian Open champion Viktoria Azarenka described the comments as “insane,” citing Djokovic’s unparalleled achievements in the sport.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese also weighed in, saying that there is a need for mutual respect. “I think Novak Djokovic is a fine tennis player, and there is a place for more kindness and generosity across the board,” he said.

Jones expressed a willingness to meet Djokovic’s camp to resolve the matter. “I’ve offered to discuss this directly with Novak’s team and hope to meet them soon,” he said. He also hoped attention would return to the sport, as Djokovic prepares to face third-seed Carlos Alcaraz in what is set to be the tournament’s marquee match.

