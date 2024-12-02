Dabang Delhi KC Beats Tamil Thalaivas By 11 Points In Noida Leg Of PKL 11

Dabang Delhi KC continued their impressive run in the Noida leg of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 11 with a commanding 32-21 victory over Tamil Thalaivas.

Dabang Delhi KC continued their impressive run in the Noida leg of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 11 with a commanding 32-21 victory over Tamil Thalaivas. Naveen Kumar, fondly known as the “Naveen Express,” delivered an electrifying performance, scoring 11 raid points, marking his second Super 10 of the season. This victory propelled Delhi to the second spot on the league table ahead of the Pune leg.

The match began with both teams cautiously testing each other’s strategies. Tamil Thalaivas’ Ranjith Chandran opened the scoring by tackling Delhi’s Ashu Malik. Despite Tamil Thalaivas’ strong defensive efforts, they struggled to contain Naveen Kumar, who kept piling on points for Delhi. The first half ended evenly poised at 12-12, setting the stage for a thrilling second half.

In the final stages, Naveen’s brilliance turned the tide. A pivotal Super Raid earned him four points and decimated Tamil Thalaivas’ defense, leading to an All-Out. Delhi capitalized on this momentum to seal their victory, showcasing their defensive and offensive dominance.

