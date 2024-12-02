Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, December 2, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Dabang Delhi KC Beats Tamil Thalaivas By 11 Points In Noida Leg Of PKL 11

Dabang Delhi KC continued their impressive run in the Noida leg of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 11 with a commanding 32-21 victory over Tamil Thalaivas.

Dabang Delhi KC Beats Tamil Thalaivas By 11 Points In Noida Leg Of PKL 11

Dabang Delhi KC continued their impressive run in the Noida leg of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 11 with a commanding 32-21 victory over Tamil Thalaivas. Naveen Kumar, fondly known as the “Naveen Express,” delivered an electrifying performance, scoring 11 raid points, marking his second Super 10 of the season. This victory propelled Delhi to the second spot on the league table ahead of the Pune leg.

The match began with both teams cautiously testing each other’s strategies. Tamil Thalaivas’ Ranjith Chandran opened the scoring by tackling Delhi’s Ashu Malik. Despite Tamil Thalaivas’ strong defensive efforts, they struggled to contain Naveen Kumar, who kept piling on points for Delhi. The first half ended evenly poised at 12-12, setting the stage for a thrilling second half.

In the final stages, Naveen’s brilliance turned the tide. A pivotal Super Raid earned him four points and decimated Tamil Thalaivas’ defense, leading to an All-Out. Delhi capitalized on this momentum to seal their victory, showcasing their defensive and offensive dominance.

Also Read: Patna Pirates Stands Unbeaten By Bengal Warriorz Wins By Just 3 Points

 

Filed under

Dabang Delhi pkl Pro Kabaddi League Tamil Thalaivas

Advertisement

Also Read

10-Year-Old Krish Arora’s IQ Stands More Than Einstein And Stephen Hawking

10-Year-Old Krish Arora’s IQ Stands More Than Einstein And Stephen Hawking

New York Cowboys Defend Their USPL In An Enthralling Finale

New York Cowboys Defend Their USPL In An Enthralling Finale

Kylian Mbappé’s “Dangerous” Performance Is What Real Madrid Needs

Kylian Mbappé’s “Dangerous” Performance Is What Real Madrid Needs

Who Are The Three Hindu Lawmakers Trump Has Tapped For Key Cabinet Roles?

Who Are The Three Hindu Lawmakers Trump Has Tapped For Key Cabinet Roles?

Patna Pirates Stands Unbeaten By Bengal Warriorz, Wins By Just 3 Points

Patna Pirates Stands Unbeaten By Bengal Warriorz, Wins By Just 3 Points

Entertainment

Who Is Sheetal Thakur? Vikrant Massey’s Wife Once Said She ‘Would Not Want To Watch’ Him After Fame Got To His Head

Who Is Sheetal Thakur? Vikrant Massey’s Wife Once Said She ‘Would Not Want To Watch’

Vikrant Massey Once Had To Apologize For His Controversial Tweet On Lord Ram And Goddess Sita- Here’s What Happened!

Vikrant Massey Once Had To Apologize For His Controversial Tweet On Lord Ram And Goddess

‘Last 2 Movies,’ Says Vikrant Massey As He Announces Sudden Retirement From Acting At 37

‘Last 2 Movies,’ Says Vikrant Massey As He Announces Sudden Retirement From Acting At 37

How Old Was Margot Robbie While Filming The Wolf of Wall Street And What Was Her Age Difference With Leonardo DiCaprio?

How Old Was Margot Robbie While Filming The Wolf of Wall Street And What Was

Filmfare OTT Awards 2024: Diljit Dosanjh And Kareena Kapoor Khan Take Big Awards Home, Check Full List Of Winners Here

Filmfare OTT Awards 2024: Diljit Dosanjh And Kareena Kapoor Khan Take Big Awards Home, Check

Advertisement

Lifestyle

No Set Bedtime? Is Your Sleep Schedule Putting Your Heart At Risk?

No Set Bedtime? Is Your Sleep Schedule Putting Your Heart At Risk?

Are You Suffreing Endometriosis? 5 Signs Beyond Menstrual Cramps You Shouldn’t Ignore

Are You Suffreing Endometriosis? 5 Signs Beyond Menstrual Cramps You Shouldn’t Ignore

What Is Sledging? Understanding The Toxic Winter Dating Trend

What Is Sledging? Understanding The Toxic Winter Dating Trend

One Can Never Guess The Name Of The Most Searched Cocktail, Starts With ‘Porn…’

One Can Never Guess The Name Of The Most Searched Cocktail, Starts With ‘Porn…’

What Science Says About The Cause Of Long Covid, A ‘Long Infection’

What Science Says About The Cause Of Long Covid, A ‘Long Infection’

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox