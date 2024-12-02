Home
Monday, December 2, 2024
Patna Pirates Stands Unbeaten By Bengal Warriorz, Wins By Just 3 Points

Bengal Warriorz' Maninder Singh reached a historic milestone of 1,500 raid points, becoming only the second player in PKL history to achieve this feat after Pardeep Narwal

Patna Pirates Stands Unbeaten By Bengal Warriorz, Wins By Just 3 Points

In another high-octane clash, Patna Pirates secured a narrow 38-35 victory over Bengal Warriorz. Devank Dalal starred for the Pirates with a Super 10, amassing 13 points, while Deepak contributed a vital High 5 in defense. Bengal Warriorz’ Maninder Singh reached a historic milestone of 1,500 raid points, becoming only the second player in PKL history to achieve this feat after Pardeep Narwal.

The first half saw both teams locked in a see-saw battle, with Bengal’s defense putting up a strong resistance against Patna’s raiders. However, a stunning Super Raid by Devank just before halftime gave the Pirates a four-point lead at 19-15.

In the second half, Patna Pirates extended their lead with consistent raiding by Devank and a crucial Super Raid from Ayan Lohchab, inflicting an All-Out on Bengal. Despite a spirited comeback by Bengal Warriorz, spearheaded by Maninder Singh and Nitin Kumar Dhankar, they fell short as Patna Pirates held their nerve in the closing moments.

The win helped Patna Pirates solidify their position in the top half of the table, while Bengal Warriorz were left to reflect on missed opportunities despite their star player reaching a monumental career milestone.

Key Highlights:

  • Dabang Delhi KC: Naveen Kumar’s Super 10 and Gaurav’s defensive tackles were instrumental in their win.
  • Patna Pirates: Devank Dalal’s Super 10 and Ayan Lohchab’s crucial raids led them to victory.
  • Bengal Warriorz: Despite the loss, Maninder Singh’s achievement of 1,500 raid points stood out as a historic moment in PKL.

As the competition intensifies, fans can expect more thrilling encounters in the upcoming Pune leg of the league.

Filed under

Bengal Warriorz Patna Pirates pkl Pro Kabaddi League

Advertisement

