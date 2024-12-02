Patna Pirates Stands Unbeaten By Bengal Warriorz, Wins By Just 3 Points

Bengal Warriorz' Maninder Singh reached a historic milestone of 1,500 raid points, becoming only the second player in PKL history to achieve this feat after Pardeep Narwal

In another high-octane clash, Patna Pirates secured a narrow 38-35 victory over Bengal Warriorz. Devank Dalal starred for the Pirates with a Super 10, amassing 13 points, while Deepak contributed a vital High 5 in defense. Bengal Warriorz’ Maninder Singh reached a historic milestone of 1,500 raid points, becoming only the second player in PKL history to achieve this feat after Pardeep Narwal.

The first half saw both teams locked in a see-saw battle, with Bengal’s defense putting up a strong resistance against Patna’s raiders. However, a stunning Super Raid by Devank just before halftime gave the Pirates a four-point lead at 19-15.

In the second half, Patna Pirates extended their lead with consistent raiding by Devank and a crucial Super Raid from Ayan Lohchab, inflicting an All-Out on Bengal. Despite a spirited comeback by Bengal Warriorz, spearheaded by Maninder Singh and Nitin Kumar Dhankar, they fell short as Patna Pirates held their nerve in the closing moments.

The win helped Patna Pirates solidify their position in the top half of the table, while Bengal Warriorz were left to reflect on missed opportunities despite their star player reaching a monumental career milestone.

Key Highlights:

As the competition intensifies, fans can expect more thrilling encounters in the upcoming Pune leg of the league.

