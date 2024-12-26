DeSean Jackson Set To Become Delaware State’s Next Head Coach

Delaware State is nearing a agreement to hire former NFL wide receiver DeSean Jackson as its next head coach. Jackson, 38, will replace Lee Hull after two difficult seasons for the Hornets, and the program is looking to rebuild under his leadership.

Delaware State University is making headlines as it works toward finalizing a deal to hire former NFL wide receiver DeSean Jackson as its next head coach. According to ESPN, Jackson, 38, is set to replace Lee Hull, who served as the team’s head coach for two seasons.

Jackson’s potential hire aligns with a growing trend of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) bringing former NFL players into coaching roles. The announcement occurs at the heels of much controversy since Norfolk State had announced its new head coach to be Michael Vick.

New Era For Delaware State Football

This will mark an era when there is the need for an immense turn-around of fortunes in Delaware State football. The Hornets ended the 2024 season with a miserable 1-11 record, winning only the season opener against Sacred Heart on August 31. The team lost its last 10 games of the season, with all but two losses coming by double digits. These struggles follow a similarly disappointing 2023 season, where the Hornets managed just one win out of 11 games. The university has been looking for a new, high-profile face to revitalize the team due to the poor performance of the program in recent seasons.

DeSean Jackson’s Impressive NFL Career

DeSean Jackson, who retired after a 15-season career in the NFL, brings invaluable experience to the table. During his illustrious career, Jackson played for six different franchises, including the Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Commanders, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Los Angeles Rams, among others.

A second-round pick of the Eagles in the 2008 NFL Draft, Jackson played three Pro Bowls and became one of the NFL’s top deep threats. He was known for stretching defenses. He averaged over 17 yards per reception throughout his career, making him one of the most dangerous playmakers of his era.

The season of Jackson in which he was at the peak would be 2013 since he caught 82 catches for 1,332 yards and scored nine touchdowns. His performances at both Washington Commanders and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are not low, as his career made him show excellent speed while receiving.

Coaching Background Of Jackson

The entry of Jackson to the profession of coaching occurred in the year 2024; he was the assistant coach at Woodrow Wilson High School in Long Beach, California. His transition into coaching, coupled with his extensive playing background, makes him an exciting choice for Delaware State as he looks to build a competitive football program.

In a twist of fate, Jackson will face off against his former teammate Michael Vick in the upcoming 2025 season, as both Delaware State and Norfolk State are members of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC). Norfolk State beat Delaware State 38-19 in their last meeting that was held in November of 2024.

