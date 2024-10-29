Home
Tuesday, October 29, 2024
Did Ballon d’Or Take A Dig At Vinicius Jr Over Boycott Act?

Adding fuel to the fire, the Ballon d'Or organizers appeared to take a jab at Real Madrid by omitting Vinicius Jr.’s image from a post announcing the club's award.

Did Ballon d’Or Take A Dig At Vinicius Jr Over Boycott Act?

Despite their protest, Real Madrid took home the title of Men’s Team of the Year at the 2024 Ballon d’Or ceremony held in Paris on Monday. The club, which triumphed in both La Liga and the Champions League last season, was honored with the award; however, no representatives from the club were present to accept it. Following the event, the Ballon d’Or’s official social media account tweeted about Madrid’s achievement, but fans perceived the post as a slight toward striker Vinicius Junior.

 Controversy Over Ballon d’Or Winner

In a new twist for this year’s ceremony, the organizers kept the name of the award winner a secret until the end of the night. Reports indicated that Real Madrid soon realized that Vinicius, who was favored to win, had been overlooked in favor of Manchester City midfielder Rodri. The Madrid delegation, which included eight nominees, learned about Rodri’s win just as they gathered for the event, leading them to boycott the ceremony.

 Snubbed Image and Fan Backlash

Adding fuel to the fire, the Ballon d’Or organizers appeared to take a jab at Real Madrid by omitting Vinicius Jr.’s image from a post announcing the club’s award. This decision did not sit well with fans, who expressed their displeasure and criticized the organizers for what they deemed a disrespectful act.

 Real Madrid’s Response to the Situation

In light of the controversy, Real Madrid issued a statement expressing their dissatisfaction with the selection process for the Ballon d’Or winner. The club highlighted that defender Dani Carvajal, who was also nominated, was unfairly snubbed. Real Madrid stated, “If the award criteria doesn’t give it to Vinicius as the winner, then those same criteria should point to Carvajal as the winner.”

The statement continued, “As this was not the case, it is clear that Ballon d’Or-UEFA does not respect Real Madrid. And Real Madrid does not go where it is not respected.” This sentiment reflects the club’s frustration with the perceived slight and their commitment to maintaining their dignity in the face of controversy.

As Real Madrid grapples with the implications of their boycott and the reactions surrounding the Ballon d’Or, the situation underscores the complexities of awards in the world of football. With fans divided and tensions rising, the event has sparked discussions about fairness and respect within the sport. The club’s strong stance against what they see as disrespect could have lasting effects on their relationship with award organizers in the future.

Ballon d'Or Real Madrid Vinicius Junior
