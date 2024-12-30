However, Rooney addressed the issue on Instagram, explaining that the video, which dates back to last summer, shows a couple who gave him a lift home. He clarified that they were visiting at the same time as his son.

Wayne Rooney has denied rumors claiming he brought a woman to his flat, labeling the speculation as “simply not true.” Over the weekend, a viral video surfaced on social media showing a man seemingly inviting a woman into his apartment.

The footage led to online rumors suggesting that Rooney had taken the woman to his home after a night out.

However, Rooney addressed the issue on Instagram, explaining that the video, which dates back to last summer, shows a couple who gave him a lift home. He clarified that they were visiting at the same time as his son, who was also at his apartment. Rooney expressed frustration that one online publication edited the video to falsely imply that the woman entered the flat alone.

The timing of the video’s release had led fans to speculate that it occurred just before Plymouth Argyle’s match against Oxford United. However, Rooney’s explanation clarified that this wasn’t the case.

Despite the distractions off the pitch, Plymouth lost 2-0 to Oxford, leaving them at the bottom of the Championship standings, with a nine-game winless streak.

Amid the ongoing speculation about his job, Rooney received support from Frank Lampard, who praised him for his efforts as a young English manager facing significant challenges. Lampard expressed confidence that Rooney would continue to develop in his managerial career, despite recent struggles.