Monday, December 30, 2024
we-woman

Jay-Z’s Rival Dame Dash Calls Rapper ‘Ruthless’ While Comparing It To The Batman Villain Penguin Amid Rape Allegations

Dash also pushed back against the notion that he consistently brings up JAY-Z unprovoked. "People always ask me about him," he explained. "If no one wants to hear me talk about Jay, why do they keep asking?"

Jay-Z's Rival Dame Dash Calls Rapper 'Ruthless' While Comparing It To The Batman Villain Penguin Amid Rape Allegations

Damon Dash continues to make headlines with his candid remarks about JAY-Z, often sparking controversy. In a recent interview with The Art of Dialogue, the Roc-A-Fella co-founder compared his former business partner to a notorious movie villain, shedding light on their tumultuous relationship and unresolved grievances.

During the discussion, Dash accused JAY-Z of deliberately interfering with his business opportunities. “Unless he’s messing with my money, I don’t care what Jay’s doing,” Dash remarked. “But when he does, that’s when I draw the line.” He cited an incident in 2005 when JAY-Z publicly distanced himself from Rocawear, their co-founded clothing brand, just before a major deal with Tommy Hilfiger was set to be finalized. Dash believes this announcement, which shifted focus to JAY-Z’s S. Carter brand, derailed the $40 million deal intentionally.

After selling his stake in Rocawear for $22.5 million, JAY-Z went on to sell the brand to Iconix Brand Group for $204 million in 2007. Dash alleged that this pattern of interference occurred repeatedly. “Every time I was close to earning a significant payout, he stepped in and sabotaged it,” Dash claimed.

Comparing JAY-Z to the Batman villain Penguin, Dash described him as “ruthless,” likening his calculated moves to the infamous character. Interestingly, the comparison drew attention amid the buzz surrounding a 2024 miniseries about the Penguin.

Dash also pushed back against the notion that he consistently brings up JAY-Z unprovoked. “People always ask me about him,” he explained. “If no one wants to hear me talk about Jay, why do they keep asking?”

Their feud, spanning over two decades, has been a hot topic in the industry. In March, music executive Steve Stoute shared his perspective on Club Shay Shay, explaining that Dash’s uncompromising approach often alienated others. “Dame had a strong business philosophy but was confrontational. His ego was through the roof,” Stoute said. He suggested JAY-Z moved on because he saw limitations in working with Dash, stating, “Jay wanted more, and Dame’s approach wasn’t sustainable.”

Despite Dash’s undeniable talent and intellect, Stoute concluded, “People didn’t want to work with him, even with all his abilities.” This enduring rift between the two former collaborators continues to intrigue fans and insiders alike.

