England’s Tammy Beaumont Crowned ICC Women’s Player Of The Month For September

England’s seasoned batter Tammy Beaumont has been named the ICC Women’s Player of the Month for September 2024, as announced by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday. Beaumont, 33, stood out during England’s tour of Ireland, showcasing her exceptional skills in both formats of white-ball cricket.

In a statement, the ICC acknowledged Beaumont’s achievement, stating, “England’s experienced opening batter Tammy Beaumont has taken home the ICC Women’s Player of the Month for September 2024, beating out opposition from Ireland teenager Aimee Maguire and UAE all-rounder Esha Oza.”

Beaumont delivered a series of impressive performances, amassing a total of 212 runs at an average of 106 during the one-day series. Her highlights included a spectacular 150-run innings in the second ODI, which earned her the Player of the Match award, helping England secure a 2-1 series victory. She also contributed 67 runs across two innings in the subsequent T20I series.

Expressing her gratitude, Beaumont said, “Thank you to everyone who voted for me as ICC Women’s Player of the Month for September. It was a great tour in Ireland with an inexperienced England team, and it was really nice to contribute personally.” She also recognized the efforts of her competitors, congratulating Aimee Maguire and Esha Oza for their performances.

A Stellar Career

Beaumont’s achievements further solidify her status as one of England’s leading cricketers since her debut in 2009. Over her ODI career, she has accumulated 4,094 runs at an impressive average of 40.94, with 10 centuries and 21 fifties to her name. In T20 internationals, she has scored 1,859 runs, including a century and 10 fifties. Her prowess extends to the Test format as well, with 524 runs from nine matches, including a century.

This award marks Beaumont’s second monthly accolade, the first being in February 2021, reinforcing her enduring impact on women’s cricket.

