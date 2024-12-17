Home
Wednesday, December 18, 2024
FIFA Best Football Awards 2024: Honoring Excellence In The Beautiful Game

The 2024 FIFA Best Football Awards ceremony, held at the Aspire Academy in Doha, Qatar, celebrated the pinnacle of football excellence, honoring players, coaches, and fans for their outstanding contributions over the past year. With a glittering lineup of awards, emotional moments, and inspiring stories, the event showcased why football remains the world’s most beloved sport.

Vinicius Jr Crowned Best Men’s Player

Real Madrid’s forward Vinicius Jr clinched the prestigious Best Men’s Player Award after an extraordinary season. Leading his team to victory in La Liga and the Champions League, Vinicius demonstrated exceptional skill, determination, and flair, earning accolades from fans and peers alike.

Aitana Bonmati Shines as Best Women’s Player

For the second consecutive year, Aitana Bonmati of Barcelona and Spain claimed the Best Women’s Player Award. Her unparalleled achievements, including leading her club to a continental quadruple and triumphing in the Nations League with Spain, solidified her status as one of the greatest in the women’s game.

Coaching Excellence: Carlo Ancelotti and Emma Hayes Recognized

Legendary Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti received the Best Men’s Coach Award after a stellar campaign, guiding his team to domestic and European glory.

On the women’s side, Emma Hayes, now the head coach of the U.S. Women’s National Team, was honored as the Best Women’s Coach for leading her team to Olympic gold in Paris.

Goalkeepers Steal the Spotlight

Emiliano Martinez, Argentina’s World Cup hero and two-time Copa América champion, was named Best Men’s Goalkeeper, while Alyssa Naeher of the Chicago Red Stars and the USA took home the Best Women’s Goalkeeper title. Both credited their teammates for their successes, showcasing the essence of teamwork in football.

Alejandro Garnacho Wins Puskas Award

Manchester United’s rising star Alejandro Garnacho secured the Puskas Award for his breathtaking overhead kick against Everton in the Premier League. “It was a special goal, and I will always remember this. Thank you for your support,” Garnacho said in his acceptance message.

Introducing the Marta Award

In a historic moment, Brazilian icon Marta won the first-ever award named after her — the Marta Award, recognizing the best goal in women’s football. This rare honor underscores her immense legacy in the sport.

Fair Play and Fan Awards Highlight Football’s Spirit

The Fair Play Award went to Brazilian midfielder Thiago Maia for his humanitarian efforts during the Brazilian floods in May, exemplifying football’s power to inspire beyond the pitch.

The FIFA Fan Award was presented to eight-year-old Guilherme Gandra Moura, a devoted Vasco da Gama fan battling a rare genetic condition. His resilience and love for the game touched hearts worldwide, embodying the spirit of football fandom.

The Best FIFA 11s

The ceremony also unveiled the FIFA Men’s and Women’s Best XI, celebrating the finest players in every position, who defined the year with their exceptional performances.

The evening began with a heartfelt speech from FIFA President Gianni Infantino, who congratulated the attendees and celebrated the upcoming Intercontinental Cup final between Real Madrid and Pachuca. The event was a testament to football’s universal appeal, bringing together legends, rising stars, and passionate fans.

As the curtains closed on the FIFA Best Football Awards 2024, the world was reminded of football’s enduring magic — a sport that unites, inspires, and elevates.

fifa FIFA Best Awards FIFA Best Awards 2024

