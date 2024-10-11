Greece Shock England In Nations League Clash

Three Lions bow down to the brace of Vangelis Palvedis. Greece secure their first ever win against the English.

England lost their first game at Wembley after four years. This is the first time England has lost a game at Wembley since their final loss to Italy. England were left red-faced after conceding a late goal, resulting in the loss of three points.

Greece opened its scoring account by scoring the first goal early in the second half. Greek Talisman Vangelis Palvedis opened the scoring for the Blue and Whites. Just when Greece thought they had the game under control, Madrid’s favourite, 21-year-old Jude Bellingham, scored the equalizer in the 85th minute. England was just taking a breath of relief only to get punished very late in the game by Vangelis Palvedis who completed his brace to shush the Wembley crowd.

This result has left England’s manager startled and England’s miseries continue despite having best of the best human resources at its disposal.

Disappointed Captain

England’s team with the loss missed the chance to climb to the top of the group. John Stones who captained the Three Lions was disappointed after an awful display against underdogs.

“Absolutely gutted. It’s hard to put into words, We prepared how we normally do and it didn’t come off ” Stones told ITV.

Man City player also gave credit to Greece for putting the Englishmen under pressure throughout the game and Stones believes they should have defended better during the counter-attack from the opponents.

“We were quite spread from set pieces, a lot of counter-attacks that I’m not happy with personally. A lot riding on it for me personally and a lot of the lads. We could’ve topped the group. We’ve got to look at it and move forward.”

Injury concerns

Bukayo Saka injured himself during Greece’s build-up for the first goal and Chelsea winger Noni Madueke replaced the Arsenal boy in the 51st minute. Arsenal who are already without Odeggard, also fear losing the services of Saka as they play Bournemouth this weekend.

Injured Harry Kane and Jack Grealish are expected to be back in action for the next game against Finland.

