Monday, October 7, 2024
Hansi Flick Full Of Praises For Young Barcelona Star Ahead Of Alaves Clash

FC Barcelona are still on the top of the table with the three point lead of their arch-rivals Real Madrid. FC Barcelona will travel to Estadio Mendi Zorroza to play an away league fixture against the Deportivo Alaves.

FC Barcelona stomped their authority in their last game against Young Boys when they beat them by five goals. The Hansi Flick men will look to secure their place on top of the table in their next game against the Deportivo Alaves. Although, they dropped the three points in their last La Liga game. They were lucky to not be dethroned of their top spot courtesy of Madrid Derby’s stalemate.

Amazing quality of the squad

FC Barcelona have been amazing this season by scoring 21 goals in just seven games. Hansi Flick expressed his delight over the strong start to the season.

“Barcelona have won all but one game and they amaze me. They are brave and I like them a lot” said newly appointed coach of the Blaugrana club.

The Opponent Coach is also higly impressed by the skills and quality shown by the 17-year old prodigy and the Euros winner Lamine Yamal.

“He is superlative, more so given his. He is going to mark an era. Right now he floats in the field, does everything and does it well. He is also very young and has a big future ahead of him”said the Alaves coach.

On the tough challenge of facing Barca

The Alaves coach was asked how do they face Barca, at that point he mentioned ” we will try to win the game, even if we don’t we would pass one of the two bugs in the league”

The coach also spoke highly of the players like Lewandoski, Raphina and Lamine Yamal ahead of the fixture.

The opponent manager said he will take inspiration from the sides like Osasuna and Rayo Vallenco who managed to stop the Catalans.

Luis Garcia mentioned that he watched the Champions League fixture of FCB and the Young Boys and explained all the mistakes that Young Boys did to his players. “Even if they beat us nothing will happen two big fixtures done then we are done for the season” said the opponents coach.

Deportivo Alaves are currently sitting in the 11th position, and they will look to capitalize the lead against FC Barcelona.

