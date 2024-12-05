Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, December 5, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

“He Wasn’t Drunk…”: On Vinod Kambli’s Viral Reunion With Sachin Tendulkar, Old Friend Clears Air

While Tendulkar achieved greatness on the international stage, Kambli's career could not reach its potential due to personal and professional setbacks. However, with the support of cricketing icons and friends, there remains hope that Kambli can recover and find peace in his life.

“He Wasn’t Drunk…”: On Vinod Kambli’s Viral Reunion With Sachin Tendulkar, Old Friend Clears Air

An emotional reunion between cricketing legends Sachin Tendulkar and Vinod Kambli recently captured the attention of fans worldwide. The touching moment took place during the unveiling of Ramakant Achrekar’s memorial in Mumbai, where the two former schoolmates and national teammates met after a long time. A viral video from the event showed Kambli, who looked frail and visibly emotional, greeting Tendulkar, now one of the greatest cricketers in history.

Tendulkar and Kambli were not only cricketing prodigies during their school days but also close friends. They shared a remarkable partnership, with the duo stitching an incredible 664-run stand for Shardashram Vidyamandir in a Harris Shield match, including triple centuries each. Both players quickly ascended to international cricket, with Kambli starting his national career shortly after Tendulkar, showing great promise in the early years.

A Heartfelt Reunion and the Hope for Recovery

Kambli earned his place in the Indian team, playing 17 Tests and 104 One-Day Internationals (ODIs). However, despite his potential, his career took a sharp downturn. His form faded, and off-field issues and disciplinary challenges overshadowed his cricketing journey.

The emotional meeting between Tendulkar and Kambli at the memorial was a poignant moment for fans of Indian cricket. Kambli, deeply moved by the reunion, appeared frail, which stirred up concern among fans and social media users. The viral video, which showed Kambli singing in an almost incoherent manner, led to some unfortunate assumptions about his well-being.

A friend of Kambli, Marcus Couto, quickly stepped forward to address rumors about Kambli’s condition. He clarified that Kambli was not intoxicated, stating, “He hasn’t touched a drop of alcohol for the past year.” According to Couto, the emotional nature of the event, combined with the excitement of meeting Tendulkar, contributed to Kambli’s behavior. He was overwhelmed by the occasion and genuinely thrilled to reunite with his old friend.

Kambli’s struggle with his personal and professional life has been well-documented, with former cricketers offering support for his recovery. Legendary Indian cricketer Kapil Dev, the captain of the 1983 World Cup-winning team, has been one of the key figures offering help. Kapil has expressed his willingness to assist Kambli financially for rehab, but with one condition—Kambli must take the first step towards recovery by checking into a rehabilitation center.

Balwinder Singh Sandhu, another former cricketer, emphasized the importance of Kambli’s willingness to recover, saying, “Only if he does that, we are ready to foot the bill, irrespective of how long the treatment lasts.”

The Tragic Decline of Kambli’s Career

Once considered one of India’s finest talents, Kambli’s cricketing career never lived up to the expectations set during his early years. His discipline issues and personal struggles led to an early exit from the national team, and his once-promising career quickly faded away. Despite this, he is remembered for his raw talent and the remarkable start he had in international cricket.

The emotional reunion between Tendulkar and Kambli serves as a reminder of the highs and lows of their shared journey in cricket. While Tendulkar achieved greatness on the international stage, Kambli’s career could not reach its potential due to personal and professional setbacks. However, with the support of cricketing icons and friends, there remains hope that Kambli can recover and find peace in his life.

Filed under

India India Cricket Team Cricket Sachin Ramesh Tendulkar sachin tendulkar vinod kambli

Advertisement

Also Read

Pakistan Loses Against Zimbabwe In Final T20I

Pakistan Loses Against Zimbabwe In Final T20I

Prince Harry Breaks Silence On Divorce Speculation With Meghan, Says ‘We’ve Divorced 10-12 Times’

Prince Harry Breaks Silence On Divorce Speculation With Meghan, Says ‘We’ve Divorced 10-12 Times’

Pushpa 2 Tragedy: Allu Arjun Booked In Connection Of Women’s Death

Pushpa 2 Tragedy: Allu Arjun Booked In Connection Of Women’s Death

Delhi Eases Pollution Restrictions, Transitioning From GRAP 4 To GRAP 2: What You Need To Know

Delhi Eases Pollution Restrictions, Transitioning From GRAP 4 To GRAP 2: What You Need To...

Angelina Jolie Shuts Down Her Biopic Rumours In The Most Savage Manner- Here’s What She Said!

Angelina Jolie Shuts Down Her Biopic Rumours In The Most Savage Manner- Here’s What She...

Entertainment

Prince Harry Breaks Silence On Divorce Speculation With Meghan, Says ‘We’ve Divorced 10-12 Times’

Prince Harry Breaks Silence On Divorce Speculation With Meghan, Says ‘We’ve Divorced 10-12 Times’

Pushpa 2 Tragedy: Allu Arjun Booked In Connection Of Women’s Death

Pushpa 2 Tragedy: Allu Arjun Booked In Connection Of Women’s Death

Angelina Jolie Shuts Down Her Biopic Rumours In The Most Savage Manner- Here’s What She Said!

Angelina Jolie Shuts Down Her Biopic Rumours In The Most Savage Manner- Here’s What She

Francis Ford Coppola Has One Regret And It Has Got To Do With The Godfather Series

Francis Ford Coppola Has One Regret And It Has Got To Do With The Godfather

Ravi Dubey Confirmed As Lakshman In Ramayana, Alongside Sai Pallavi As Sita, Ranbir Kapoor, And Yash

Ravi Dubey Confirmed As Lakshman In Ramayana, Alongside Sai Pallavi As Sita, Ranbir Kapoor, And

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Nykaa Fashion CEO Nihir Parikh Quits With Immediate Effect. What’s Next for Nykaa Fashion?

Nykaa Fashion CEO Nihir Parikh Quits With Immediate Effect. What’s Next for Nykaa Fashion?

Planning A Trip To Spain? Here’s What You Need To Know About New Tourist Policies

Planning A Trip To Spain? Here’s What You Need To Know About New Tourist Policies

How Teenage Binge Drinking Triggers Risky Behavior And Brain Damage

How Teenage Binge Drinking Triggers Risky Behavior And Brain Damage

Why Frozen Pizza May Be Worse For Your Health Than You Think – Study

Why Frozen Pizza May Be Worse For Your Health Than You Think – Study

5 Stunning Beaches Near Delhi For A Relaxing Escape – CHECK IT OUT HERE

5 Stunning Beaches Near Delhi For A Relaxing Escape – CHECK IT OUT HERE

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox