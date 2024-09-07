Hokato Sema Makes History at Paralympics 2024: Wins Bronze in Men’s F57 Shot Put, Who Is He?

Hokato Sema, a landmine blast survivor from Dimapur, Nagaland, has made history by clinching a bronze medal for India in the men’s F57 shot put category at the Paralympics 2024. Sema, a former havaldar in the Indian Army, secured his place on the podium with an impressive throw of 14.40m, surpassing the previous Paralympic record of 13.49m set by Azerbaijan’s Olokhan Musayev.

A Journey from Landmine Blast Survivor to Paralympic Medalist

Sema’s journey to the Paralympics is a testament to resilience and determination. After losing his leg in a landmine blast at the Line of Control in 2002, Sema was inspired to pursue shot put by a senior army official at the Pune-based Artificial Limb Centre. He took up the sport in 2016 at the age of 32 and quickly made his mark, competing in the National Para Championships in Jaipur the same year. His dedication and hard work have now culminated in this remarkable achievement at the Paralympics.

Paralympics 2024 Medals and Achievements

At the ongoing Paralympics, India has showcased an impressive performance with a total of 27 medals—12 bronze, nine silver, and six gold. Sema’s bronze medal adds to India’s tally and highlights his exceptional skill and perseverance. In addition to his Paralympic success, Sema also won a silver medal at the Morocco Grand Prix in 2022 and finished fourth at the World Championships this year.

Challenges and Triumphs in F57 Classification

The F57 classification, for athletes competing in a seated position, presents unique challenges. Unlike traditional shot put, which relies on momentum from spinning and stepping, the seated position demands greater upper body strength. Sema’s ability to excel in this demanding category underscores his extraordinary strength and determination.