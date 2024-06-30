How Did UP, Delhi, Mumbai Police Congratulate Team India

In addition to igniting celebrations throughout, India’s triumph against South Africa in the T20 World Cup final on Saturday also prompted sincere and inventive congratulations from a range of law enforcement agencies. With the help of Virat Kohli’s game-winning effort and captain Rohit Sharma’s leadership, the team won by seven runs, earning India’s second world title in the format.

“We all waited 16 years 9 months 5 days (52,70,40,000 seconds) for India to win another #T20WorldCup. Let’s be a little patient at traffic signals too. Good moments are worth the wait. What say? Hearty congratulations, #TeamIndia. #INDvsSA #INDvSA,” the Delhi Police posted.

With a tweet comparing the Indian bowlers’ performance to a criminal behavior, albeit a much-loved one, the UP Police displayed their sense of humor.

“Breaking News: Indian bowlers found guilty of breaking South African hearts. Sentence: Lifelong love from a billion fans! #INDvSAFinal #T20WorldCupFinal,” the UP Police wrote.

Mumbai Traffic Police joined in the celebration by sharing a photo of Rohit Sharma in a car with the number plate reading “IND 29 June 2024”.

The last game represented the end of an era as much as a victory. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, two of the greatest players in Indian cricket history, have declared their retirement from Twenty20 international cricket. Mr. Kohli made the first announcement after being named player of the match for his outstanding 76. Shortly after, Rohit declared his retirement, saying it was appropriate to step down after achieving his goals.

India was engulfed in celebration as supporters flocked to the streets to celebrate the historic victory. It was seen that people were hugging, dancing, and waving the tricolour in towns like Jammu, Hyderabad, Patna, Pune. Millions of people rejoiced as the 13-year wait for a world title came to an end, sending chants of “India, India” through the air.

