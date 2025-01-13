Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Monday, January 13, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

“I rate myself 10/10 In T20s…”: Iyer Discusses His Skills Ahead Of IPL 2025

Shreyas Iyer, Punjab Kings' new IPL 2025 captain, discusses his self-belief, leadership style, and readiness to lead the team to victory.

“I rate myself 10/10 In T20s…”: Iyer Discusses His Skills Ahead Of IPL 2025

Shreyas Iyer, the dynamic batter and newly appointed Punjab Kings (PBKS) captain, is exuding immense confidence ahead of IPL 2025. In a recent interview with ESPNCricinfo, Iyer declared he rates himself a perfect “10/10” in T20 cricket, crediting his unwavering self-belief for his success. “I do not like to doubt myself,” he said, showcasing the mindset that has propelled him to consistent success on the field.

With a track record of impressive captaincy, Iyer is poised to lead PBKS after stints where he guided Delhi Capitals to the IPL 2020 finals, secured Kolkata Knight Riders’ first IPL title in a decade, and clinched the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy as Mumbai’s skipper. His leadership style is rooted in freedom, as he describes himself as a “liberating captain,” allowing players to express their individuality while maintaining a unified team goal: winning. Iyer also believes in backing his players unconditionally, often making bold, out-of-the-box decisions, something that paid off in the 2024 IPL final.

The batter’s success extends beyond leadership. In 51 T20Is for India, Iyer has scored 1,104 runs, including eight fifties, with a strike rate over 136. With an impressive IPL career tally of 5,974 runs from 223 T20s, including three centuries, Iyer is an all-format batter to watch. His performance and leadership culminated in a ₹26.75 crore deal with Punjab Kings, making him one of the league’s highest-paid players.

Looking ahead, Iyer is ready to lead PBKS in IPL 2025, bringing his champion mentality and vast experience, alongside coach Ricky Ponting, to the team.

ALSO READ: Tyson Fury Announces Retirement Post Losses To Oleksandr Usyk

Filed under

Shreyas Iyer Sports

Advertisement

Also Read

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Slams Mark Zuckerberg, Says, His Remark On Lok Sabha 2024 Election Was ‘Factually Incorrect’

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Slams Mark Zuckerberg, Says, His Remark On Lok Sabha 2024 Election...

Dulha Ghar: Redefining Men’s Ethnic Wear With Tradition And Elegance

Dulha Ghar: Redefining Men’s Ethnic Wear With Tradition And Elegance

James Anderson Commits To County For Lancashire With A 1-Year Contract After Retirement From International Cricket

James Anderson Commits To County For Lancashire With A 1-Year Contract After Retirement From International...

Mahakumbh 2025 To Witness Trade Worth Over Rs 2 lakh Crore, Claims CAIT

Mahakumbh 2025 To Witness Trade Worth Over Rs 2 lakh Crore, Claims CAIT

Who Is Nawaf Salam? Veteran Diplomat Likely To Be Appointed As New Prime Minister Of Lebanon

Who Is Nawaf Salam? Veteran Diplomat Likely To Be Appointed As New Prime Minister Of...

Entertainment

IIFA 2025: 25th IIFA Awards To Light Up Pink City As Star-Studded Extravaganza Heads To Jaipur

IIFA 2025: 25th IIFA Awards To Light Up Pink City As Star-Studded Extravaganza Heads To

Tatum O’Neal Reveals Her Late Father Ryan O’Neal’s Malibu Home Destroyed in LA Wildfires: ‘Gone, Gone, Gone’

Tatum O’Neal Reveals Her Late Father Ryan O’Neal’s Malibu Home Destroyed in LA Wildfires: ‘Gone,

Americans Mock Robbie Williams As Biopic Better Man Tanks At US Box Office: ‘Nobody Outside UK Knows Who He Is’

Americans Mock Robbie Williams As Biopic Better Man Tanks At US Box Office: ‘Nobody Outside

Phyllis Dalton, Oscar-Winning Costume Designer Dies At 99

Phyllis Dalton, Oscar-Winning Costume Designer Dies At 99

Netflix To Release Documentary Series ‘The Greatest Rivalry: India vs Pakistan’, On THIS Date

Netflix To Release Documentary Series ‘The Greatest Rivalry: India vs Pakistan’, On THIS Date

Advertisement

Lifestyle

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox