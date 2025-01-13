“I rate myself 10/10 In T20s…”: Iyer Discusses His Skills Ahead Of IPL 2025

Shreyas Iyer, the dynamic batter and newly appointed Punjab Kings (PBKS) captain, is exuding immense confidence ahead of IPL 2025. In a recent interview with ESPNCricinfo, Iyer declared he rates himself a perfect “10/10” in T20 cricket, crediting his unwavering self-belief for his success. “I do not like to doubt myself,” he said, showcasing the mindset that has propelled him to consistent success on the field.

With a track record of impressive captaincy, Iyer is poised to lead PBKS after stints where he guided Delhi Capitals to the IPL 2020 finals, secured Kolkata Knight Riders’ first IPL title in a decade, and clinched the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy as Mumbai’s skipper. His leadership style is rooted in freedom, as he describes himself as a “liberating captain,” allowing players to express their individuality while maintaining a unified team goal: winning. Iyer also believes in backing his players unconditionally, often making bold, out-of-the-box decisions, something that paid off in the 2024 IPL final.

The batter’s success extends beyond leadership. In 51 T20Is for India, Iyer has scored 1,104 runs, including eight fifties, with a strike rate over 136. With an impressive IPL career tally of 5,974 runs from 223 T20s, including three centuries, Iyer is an all-format batter to watch. His performance and leadership culminated in a ₹26.75 crore deal with Punjab Kings, making him one of the league’s highest-paid players.

Looking ahead, Iyer is ready to lead PBKS in IPL 2025, bringing his champion mentality and vast experience, alongside coach Ricky Ponting, to the team.

