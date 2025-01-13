Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Monday, January 13, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Tyson Fury Announces Retirement Post Losses To Oleksandr Usyk

Former heavyweight champion Tyson Fury announces retirement following his second loss to Oleksandr Usyk in Riyadh.

Tyson Fury Announces Retirement Post Losses To Oleksandr Usyk

Tyson Fury, former heavyweight world champion, has announced his retirement from boxing following his second defeat to Oleksandr Usyk last month. The announcement came via a video posted on social media, where the 36-year-old reflected on his career while seated in a car.

“Hi everybody. I’m going to keep this short and sweet,” Fury said in the video. “I would like to announce my retirement from boxing. It’s been a blast, I’ve loved every single minute. And I’m going to end with this: Dick Turpin wore a mask. God bless everybody, see you on the other side.”

The retirement comes three weeks after Fury failed to claim the unified world titles from Usyk in Riyadh, losing by unanimous decision. This marks another dramatic chapter in Fury’s career, which has seen multiple retirements, including in 2013, 2017, and 2022. Despite each announcement, Fury had returned to the ring, most recently to fight Derek Chisora and subsequently set up the rematch series with Usyk.

Fury’s decision follows growing speculation about a potential blockbuster fight with fellow British heavyweight Anthony Joshua. However, the announcement suggests Fury is finally stepping away from the sport for good, closing the curtain on a career that has been as controversial as it has been celebrated.

Fury’s retirement leaves fans and pundits reflecting on his legacy. The “Gypsy King” leaves behind a record that includes iconic bouts, a charismatic personality that revitalized the heavyweight division, and a flair for dramatic announcements.

Whether this retirement sticks remains to be seen, but for now, the boxing world bids farewell to one of its most colorful characters.

Filed under

Boxing Tyson Fury

Advertisement

Also Read

India Ranks Among Top 25 Global Arms Exporters; FM Sitharaman Shares Achievements

India Ranks Among Top 25 Global Arms Exporters; FM Sitharaman Shares Achievements

What is Firenado? Terrifying Twister on Camera Amid California’s Palisades Fire

What is Firenado? Terrifying Twister on Camera Amid California’s Palisades Fire

Why is MLK Day in January? This Year Holiday Coincides With the Presidential Swearing In

Why is MLK Day in January? This Year Holiday Coincides With the Presidential Swearing In

Google Adds Special Animation to Celebrate Maha Kumbh 2025

Google Adds Special Animation to Celebrate Maha Kumbh 2025

Mahakumbh 2025: India’s Grandest Festival Underway For The First Time In 144 Years

Mahakumbh 2025: India’s Grandest Festival Underway For The First Time In 144 Years

Entertainment

IIFA 2025: 25th IIFA Awards To Light Up Pink City As Star-Studded Extravaganza Heads To Jaipur

IIFA 2025: 25th IIFA Awards To Light Up Pink City As Star-Studded Extravaganza Heads To

Tatum O’Neal Reveals Her Late Father Ryan O’Neal’s Malibu Home Destroyed in LA Wildfires: ‘Gone, Gone, Gone’

Tatum O’Neal Reveals Her Late Father Ryan O’Neal’s Malibu Home Destroyed in LA Wildfires: ‘Gone,

Americans Mock Robbie Williams As Biopic Better Man Tanks At US Box Office: ‘Nobody Outside UK Knows Who He Is’

Americans Mock Robbie Williams As Biopic Better Man Tanks At US Box Office: ‘Nobody Outside

Phyllis Dalton, Oscar-Winning Costume Designer Dies At 99

Phyllis Dalton, Oscar-Winning Costume Designer Dies At 99

Netflix To Release Documentary Series ‘The Greatest Rivalry: India vs Pakistan’, On THIS Date

Netflix To Release Documentary Series ‘The Greatest Rivalry: India vs Pakistan’, On THIS Date

Advertisement

Lifestyle

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox