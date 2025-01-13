Tyson Fury Announces Retirement Post Losses To Oleksandr Usyk

Former heavyweight champion Tyson Fury announces retirement following his second loss to Oleksandr Usyk in Riyadh.

Tyson Fury, former heavyweight world champion, has announced his retirement from boxing following his second defeat to Oleksandr Usyk last month. The announcement came via a video posted on social media, where the 36-year-old reflected on his career while seated in a car.

“Hi everybody. I’m going to keep this short and sweet,” Fury said in the video. “I would like to announce my retirement from boxing. It’s been a blast, I’ve loved every single minute. And I’m going to end with this: Dick Turpin wore a mask. God bless everybody, see you on the other side.”

The retirement comes three weeks after Fury failed to claim the unified world titles from Usyk in Riyadh, losing by unanimous decision. This marks another dramatic chapter in Fury’s career, which has seen multiple retirements, including in 2013, 2017, and 2022. Despite each announcement, Fury had returned to the ring, most recently to fight Derek Chisora and subsequently set up the rematch series with Usyk.

Fury’s decision follows growing speculation about a potential blockbuster fight with fellow British heavyweight Anthony Joshua. However, the announcement suggests Fury is finally stepping away from the sport for good, closing the curtain on a career that has been as controversial as it has been celebrated.

Fury’s retirement leaves fans and pundits reflecting on his legacy. The “Gypsy King” leaves behind a record that includes iconic bouts, a charismatic personality that revitalized the heavyweight division, and a flair for dramatic announcements.

Whether this retirement sticks remains to be seen, but for now, the boxing world bids farewell to one of its most colorful characters.