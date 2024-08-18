The International Cricket Council (ICC) has released the official schedule for the 2025 ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup, set to be hosted in Malaysia. This eagerly anticipated tournament will run from January 18 to February 2, 2025, featuring 16 teams competing across 41 matches.

These young cricketers from around the globe will battle it out over 15 action-packed days, with the future stars of women’s cricket looking to make their mark. In addition to the main tournament, 16 warm-up matches are scheduled from January 13 to 16 to help teams prepare.

This second edition of the U19 Women’s T20 World Cup follows the tournament’s successful debut in South Africa in 2023, where India clinched victory against England by seven wickets in a thrilling final. The 2025 event marks Malaysia’s first appearance in this World Cup, along with Samoa’s debut in an ICC World Cup event.

The 16 teams are divided into four groups of four:

Group A : India, West Indies, Sri Lanka, and Malaysia, playing at Bayuemas Oval in Selangor.

: India, West Indies, Sri Lanka, and Malaysia, playing at Bayuemas Oval in Selangor. Group B : England, Pakistan, Ireland, and the USA, playing at JCA Oval in Johor.

: England, Pakistan, Ireland, and the USA, playing at JCA Oval in Johor. Group C : New Zealand, South Africa, Africa’s Qualifier, and Samoa, playing at Borneo Cricket Ground in Sarawak.

: New Zealand, South Africa, Africa’s Qualifier, and Samoa, playing at Borneo Cricket Ground in Sarawak. Group D: Australia, Bangladesh, Asia’s Qualifier, and Scotland, playing at UKM YSD Oval in Selangor.

The tournament kicks off with a triple-header on January 18. England faces Ireland, while Pakistan takes on the USA in Group B matches at Johor. Meanwhile, Samoa will go up against Africa’s Qualifier, and New Zealand will compete against South Africa in Group C at Sarawak. In Group D at Selangor, Australia will clash with Scotland, and Bangladesh will meet Asia’s Qualifier.

India, the reigning champions, will start their title defence against the West Indies on January 19, with host nation Malaysia squaring off against Sri Lanka earlier in the day at Bayuemas Oval.

The tournament’s format sees the top teams from each group advancing to the Super Six stage, commencing on January 25. Here, the two best teams from each group will compete to determine the semi-finalists and, ultimately, the finalists. If India advances to the semi-finals, they are slated to play in the second semi-final on January 31.

The schedule is packed with exciting fixtures, with the final match taking place on February 2 at Bayuemas Oval, promising a grand conclusion to this showcase of emerging talent in women’s cricket.

With inputs from ANI