East Delhi Riders crowned themselves as the first-ever champions of the Delhi Premier League, marking an impressive start to the tournament's legacy.

Inaugural Delhi Premier League (DPL) T20 Final Witnesses a Nail-Biting Finish at Arun Jaitley Stadium

In a gripping final of the inaugural Delhi Premier League (DPL) T20 tournament, the East Delhi Riders etched their name in history by clinching the title with a narrow 3-run victory over the South Delhi Superstarz at the iconic Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

East Delhi Riders Set a Formidable Target

Opting to bat first, East Delhi Riders found themselves in early trouble, losing both openers, Anuj Rawat and Sujal Singh, within the powerplay. Raghav Singh trapped Anuj Rawat leg before, while Sujal Singh fell to Kuldip Yadav, leaving the Riders at 27/2 in 4.5 overs. Himmat Singh and Hardik Sharma tried to stabilize the innings but couldn’t capitalize on their starts, with Raghav Singh and Dhruv Rathi chipping in with crucial wickets.

Mayank Rawat took charge with a blistering 34-ball half-century, supported by Kavya Gupta. Their 47-run partnership pushed the Riders closer to a competitive total before Gupta fell to Kuldip Yadav. However, Rawat unleashed a powerful late assault in the death overs, particularly targeting Ayush Badoni in the final over. His explosive innings of seven boundaries and six maximums propelled the East Delhi Riders to a challenging 183/5 in 20 overs.

South Delhi Superstarz Stumble in Chase

South Delhi Superstarz, chasing 184, started off well but faced setbacks early in their innings. Bhagwan Singh and Simarjeet Singh removed the dangerous Priyansh Arya and Ayush Badoni, while Mayank Rawat sent back Kunwar Bidhuri, leaving Superstarz struggling at 57/3 at the end of the powerplay.

Tejaswi Dahiya held the innings together with a brilliant half-century but received little support from the middle order. Despite late fireworks from Vision Panchal (25 off 9) and Digvesh Rathi, who hit a six and two boundaries in the final over, South Delhi Superstarz fell agonizingly short, finishing at 180/9 in their 20 overs.

Simarjeet Singh and Raunak Waghela shone with the ball for the Riders, each grabbing three crucial wickets to ensure their team’s victory.

The final undoubtedly belonged to Mayank Rawat, whose all-round brilliance played a pivotal role in East Delhi Riders’ victory. His explosive 34-ball half-century, combined with a crucial wicket and athletic fielding, earned him the Player of the Match award.

Key Takeaways:

Match : DPL T20 2024 Final

: DPL T20 2024 Final Venue : Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi

: Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi Result : East Delhi Riders beat South Delhi Superstarz by 3 runs

: East Delhi Riders beat South Delhi Superstarz by 3 runs East Delhi Riders : 183/5 in 20 overs (Mayank Rawat 72*, Kavya Gupta 31)

: 183/5 in 20 overs (Mayank Rawat 72*, Kavya Gupta 31) South Delhi Superstarz: 180/9 in 20 overs (Tejaswi Dahiya 52, Simarjeet Singh 3/30)

With this victory, East Delhi Riders crowned themselves as the first-ever champions of the Delhi Premier League, marking an impressive start to the tournament’s legacy.

ALSO READ | Pamela Anderson On Her Professional Journey: I Underestimated Myself