IND VS AUS : Mitchell Starc’s Six-Wicket Haul Sends India Tumbling To 180

Mitchell Starc’s brilliant six-wicket haul helped Australia bowl India out for just 180 runs on Day 1 of the second Test at the Adelaide Oval. After winning the toss and opting to bat, India was unable to build any significant partnerships, losing wickets consistently throughout the day. Nitish Kumar Reddy was the lone bright spot for India, top-scoring with 42 runs. KL Rahul (37) and Shubman Gill (31) also made contributions, but Australia’s bowlers kept a tight grip on the proceedings.

Starc was the star performer for Australia, taking six wickets and setting the tone for the Australian bowlers. This was his 15th five-wicket haul in Test cricket, showcasing his exceptional skill and ability to deliver in big moments. Scott Boland and Pat Cummins provided support, claiming two wickets apiece, ensuring that India’s total remained under 200 runs.

India’s batting order faltered on a pitch that appeared to offer some assistance to the bowlers. The top order was dismissed cheaply, and only Nitish Kumar Reddy provided resistance. The absence of a solid partnership meant that India’s innings lacked any real stability. Despite some individual contributions from Rahul and Gill, the Indian batsmen could not find the rhythm needed to put up a substantial total.

Starc Reflects on His Performance

In his post-match comments, Mitchell Starc reflected on his performance, saying, “I don’t know, I can’t tell, but I feel like the ball has been coming out well. We did not play that bad, they played better than us in Perth. Nothing really changes from game to game. It was a nice start. The weather conditions didn’t help the engine much, but apart from the first hour when we were a bit wide, we were good.”

Starc acknowledged that the conditions were tricky, especially with the pink ball under lights. He highlighted that the ball would go through patches where it wasn’t as effective, but it would swing again, particularly with the forecasted weather conditions.

India’s disappointing total of 180 sets the stage for Australia to build a strong response. Australia’s opening pair, Usman Khawaja and Nathan McSweeney, took their positions at the crease. Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj, India’s pace bowlers, started the second innings with some accurate deliveries.

Bumrah’s first over was a maiden, while Siraj also bowled a maiden over, signaling a competitive session to come. Khawaja, however, seemed untroubled as he faced Bumrah’s opening over. Both openers will look to take Australia into a dominant position in the second session of the match.

Starc’s Contribution to Australia’s Control

Starc’s contribution was key to Australia’s control over the game, as his incisive spell ensured that India never gained any momentum. With his consistent line and length, he was able to exploit the conditions and dismiss key Indian batsmen. His performance was one of the highlights of the day, as he single-handedly dismantled India’s batting lineup.

With India’s first innings concluded and Australia’s opening batsmen at the crease, the match is still in its early stages. Australia’s top order will look to capitalize on the early advantage, with Khawaja and McSweeney aiming to lay a solid foundation for the middle order. India, on the other hand, will need early breakthroughs to get back into the match.

As the day progresses, the pink ball will continue to offer challenges for both the batsmen and bowlers. India will be hoping for more aggressive spells from Bumrah and Siraj to make inroads into Australia’s batting lineup and set up a competitive second innings.

At the close of Day 1, Australia will be pleased with their dominant performance, reducing India to a modest 180. India’s bowlers will need to make a strong comeback on Day 2 to prevent Australia from building a commanding lead. The match is poised to continue with an exciting contest on the horizon, as both teams will look to assert their dominance in the second Test of the Border-Gavaskar series.

