IND vs PAK: ‘Ya Allah, Baarish Kara De’ — Basit Ali’s Shocking Rain Wish Ahead of India vs Pakistan Clash in Colombo Goes Viral | WATCH

Former Pakistan cricketer Basit Ali has said that he is hoping for rain during the high-profile India vs Pakistan clash in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 on Sunday in Colombo. While rain would normally disappoint fans eager to watch the much-anticipated contest, Basit openly admitted that he would pray for bad weather to interrupt the game.

Speaking on a television show, Basit said, “My prayer is that Allah makes it rain. I want rain.” His comments come at a time when weather forecasts have already raised concerns about possible disruptions. The Sri Lanka Department of Meteorology has warned of a developing low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal, which could bring rain to the Khettarama area of Colombo. Reports suggest there is as much as a 70 percent chance of rain on Sunday evening.

However, some forecasts indicate that while the afternoon could see thunderstorms, the evening may remain mostly cloudy with only a small possibility of rain. The match is scheduled to be played at the R Premadasa Stadium, starting at 7:00 PM IST. The venue is well-equipped with full ground covers, allowing play to resume within about 20 minutes after rain stops, reducing the risk of a long delay.

Meanwhile, there was encouraging news from the Indian camp. Abhishek Sharma, who missed the previous game against Namibia due to a stomach infection, appeared fit during Saturday’s training session. He had spent time in a private hospital in New Delhi, which raised doubts about his availability for the Pakistan match.

During practice in Colombo, Abhishek batted confidently for nearly 30 minutes and showed no signs of discomfort. Although light rain briefly interrupted India’s outdoor session, the team continued training indoors. His return to form is likely to boost India’s confidence ahead of the crucial clash against their arch-rivals.

