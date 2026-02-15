LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bangladesh elections DOJ documents latest news donald trump Mohsin Naqvi Asim Munir viral video CBFC certification issue ind vs pak live streaming Noida couple death Mumbai Metro pillar collapse bangladesh bangladesh elections DOJ documents latest news donald trump Mohsin Naqvi Asim Munir viral video CBFC certification issue ind vs pak live streaming Noida couple death Mumbai Metro pillar collapse bangladesh bangladesh elections DOJ documents latest news donald trump Mohsin Naqvi Asim Munir viral video CBFC certification issue ind vs pak live streaming Noida couple death Mumbai Metro pillar collapse bangladesh bangladesh elections DOJ documents latest news donald trump Mohsin Naqvi Asim Munir viral video CBFC certification issue ind vs pak live streaming Noida couple death Mumbai Metro pillar collapse bangladesh
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bangladesh elections DOJ documents latest news donald trump Mohsin Naqvi Asim Munir viral video CBFC certification issue ind vs pak live streaming Noida couple death Mumbai Metro pillar collapse bangladesh bangladesh elections DOJ documents latest news donald trump Mohsin Naqvi Asim Munir viral video CBFC certification issue ind vs pak live streaming Noida couple death Mumbai Metro pillar collapse bangladesh bangladesh elections DOJ documents latest news donald trump Mohsin Naqvi Asim Munir viral video CBFC certification issue ind vs pak live streaming Noida couple death Mumbai Metro pillar collapse bangladesh bangladesh elections DOJ documents latest news donald trump Mohsin Naqvi Asim Munir viral video CBFC certification issue ind vs pak live streaming Noida couple death Mumbai Metro pillar collapse bangladesh
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > IND vs PAK: ‘Ya Allah, Baarish Kara De’ — Basit Ali’s Shocking Rain Wish Ahead of India vs Pakistan Clash in Colombo Goes Viral | WATCH

IND vs PAK: ‘Ya Allah, Baarish Kara De’ — Basit Ali’s Shocking Rain Wish Ahead of India vs Pakistan Clash in Colombo Goes Viral | WATCH

Former Pakistan Cricketer Basit Ali said he is praying for rain during the India-Pakistan clash in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, as weather forecasts predict possible showers in Colombo.

Basit Ali and Colombo Weather
Basit Ali and Colombo Weather

Published By: Shubham Madaan
Published: February 15, 2026 16:55:55 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

IND vs PAK: ‘Ya Allah, Baarish Kara De’ — Basit Ali’s Shocking Rain Wish Ahead of India vs Pakistan Clash in Colombo Goes Viral | WATCH

Former Pakistan cricketer Basit Ali has said that he is hoping for rain during the high-profile India vs Pakistan clash in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 on Sunday in Colombo. While rain would normally disappoint fans eager to watch the much-anticipated contest, Basit openly admitted that he would pray for bad weather to interrupt the game.

Speaking on a television show, Basit said, “My prayer is that Allah makes it rain. I want rain.” His comments come at a time when weather forecasts have already raised concerns about possible disruptions. The Sri Lanka Department of Meteorology has warned of a developing low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal, which could bring rain to the Khettarama area of Colombo. Reports suggest there is as much as a 70 percent chance of rain on Sunday evening.

However, some forecasts indicate that while the afternoon could see thunderstorms, the evening may remain mostly cloudy with only a small possibility of rain. The match is scheduled to be played at the R Premadasa Stadium, starting at 7:00 PM IST. The venue is well-equipped with full ground covers, allowing play to resume within about 20 minutes after rain stops, reducing the risk of a long delay.

Meanwhile, there was encouraging news from the Indian camp. Abhishek Sharma, who missed the previous game against Namibia due to a stomach infection, appeared fit during Saturday’s training session. He had spent time in a private hospital in New Delhi, which raised doubts about his availability for the Pakistan match.

During practice in Colombo, Abhishek batted confidently for nearly 30 minutes and showed no signs of discomfort. Although light rain briefly interrupted India’s outdoor session, the team continued training indoors. His return to form is likely to boost India’s confidence ahead of the crucial clash against their arch-rivals.

Also Read: IND vs PAK: Security Beefed up in Colombo Ahead of T20 World Cup 2026 Encounter

First published on: Feb 15, 2026 4:55 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Basit Alicolombo rainscolombo weatherind v pakindiapakistanRainst20 world cup

RELATED News

IND vs PAK: ‘Politics Must Stay Out of Cricket,’ Says Ex-Sri Lankan Minister Ahead Of T20 World Cup 2026 Clash

IND vs PAK: Security Beefed up in Colombo Ahead of T20 World Cup 2026 Encounter

IND vs PAK T20 World Cup: Where And How To Buy Team India Jersey Last Minute? Check Here

IND vs PAK T20 World Cp 2026: Sanjay Manjrekar Predicts India’s Dominance Against Pakistan in Colombo

IND vs PAK: Where Is Mohsin Naqvi? Will PCB Chief Attend India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 Clash In Colombo? Check Key Attendees List

LATEST NEWS

Funky Film Day 2 Collection: Vishwak Sen’s Comedy Struggles Amid Troll Storm, India Vs Pakistan Clash Adds To Box Office Woes

No Green Signal For Peace? Ukraine Strikes Black Sea Oil Hub As Russia Claims 12 Villages In Donetsk- Here’s What’s Happening

IND vs PAK: ‘Ya Allah, Baarish Kara De’ — Basit Ali’s Shocking Rain Wish Ahead of India vs Pakistan Clash in Colombo Goes Viral | WATCH

Will PM Modi Attend Tarique Rahman’s Swearing-In Ceremony? LS Speaker Om Birla And Vikram Misri To Represent India In Bangladesh

Epstein Survivor Recalls Private Jet Horror: 20-Year-Old Student Lured To New York, Says, ‘As The Plane Took Off, He Started Forcibly Touching Me, They Were Laughing’

Heer Ranjha: Is Rohit Saraf The Surprise Lead In Imtiaz Ali–Ektaa Kapoor’s Next? Full Details Inside

Jmail Surpasses 450M Views, Making Epstein Files Go Viral- What Is This New Gmail-Like Tool That Lets The Public Access Millions Of Documents?

West Bengal Tragedy: 22-Year-Old MBBS Student Found Hanging In Durgapur Hostel Room, Father Says Family Not Informed By College

‘If They Are Sincere…’: After Trump’s Sharp Warning, Iran Says Path To Nuclear Deal Depends On US Action, Signals Openness To Compromise

Shocking Jaipur Wedding Theft: Man Steals Bride’s Bag With Rs 4 Lakh In Jewellery, Cash, Viral Video Shows Chaos, Watch

IND vs PAK: ‘Ya Allah, Baarish Kara De’ — Basit Ali’s Shocking Rain Wish Ahead of India vs Pakistan Clash in Colombo Goes Viral | WATCH

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

IND vs PAK: ‘Ya Allah, Baarish Kara De’ — Basit Ali’s Shocking Rain Wish Ahead of India vs Pakistan Clash in Colombo Goes Viral | WATCH

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

IND vs PAK: ‘Ya Allah, Baarish Kara De’ — Basit Ali’s Shocking Rain Wish Ahead of India vs Pakistan Clash in Colombo Goes Viral | WATCH
IND vs PAK: ‘Ya Allah, Baarish Kara De’ — Basit Ali’s Shocking Rain Wish Ahead of India vs Pakistan Clash in Colombo Goes Viral | WATCH
IND vs PAK: ‘Ya Allah, Baarish Kara De’ — Basit Ali’s Shocking Rain Wish Ahead of India vs Pakistan Clash in Colombo Goes Viral | WATCH
IND vs PAK: ‘Ya Allah, Baarish Kara De’ — Basit Ali’s Shocking Rain Wish Ahead of India vs Pakistan Clash in Colombo Goes Viral | WATCH

QUICK LINKS