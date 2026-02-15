IND vs PAK: Security Beefed up in Colombo Ahead of T20 World Cup 2026 Encounter

The highly anticipated ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 clash between India national cricket team and Pakistan national cricket team is set to take place on Sunday, February 15, at the R Premadasa Stadium. With the fixture drawing massive attention worldwide, authorities in Colombo have announced heightened security measures to ensure the match goes ahead without any untoward incidents.

The Sri Lankan police confirmed that “very special traffic and security arrangements” will be in place for the match. Players from both teams will be accompanied by armed guards from the moment they arrive in Sri Lanka until their departure. Police spokesperson F T Wootler emphasized that no compromises will be made regarding safety and that authorities are leaving nothing to chance. Spectators are advised to reach the stadium well in advance, as the gates will open four hours before the scheduled 7 PM IST start time.

Security concerns come amid the match’s earlier uncertainty. The Pakistan government had initially decided to boycott the game in solidarity with Bangladesh, who refused to travel to India due to security issues. However, after discussions involving the International Cricket Council, the Pakistan Cricket Board, and the Bangladesh Cricket Board, Pakistan reversed its decision, confirming the high-profile clash will proceed as scheduled.

30 years ago 🇱🇰🤝🇮🇳🇵🇰 When security concerns saw Australia and West Indies refuse to play in Sri Lanka ahead of the 1996 World Cup, an India–Pakistan Combined XI toured Colombo for a friendly match — sending a powerful message to the world that Sri Lanka was safe. Cricket stood… pic.twitter.com/Pez1YR2125 — Azzam Ameen (@AzzamAmeen) February 14, 2026

While security measures are in place, weather could play spoilsport. The Sri Lanka Department of Meteorology has warned of a low-pressure system forming in the Bay of Bengal, predicting thunderstorms throughout the afternoon in Colombo. This raises the possibility of rain interruptions during the fixture, which could affect play and fan experience.

NO RAIN IN IND VS PAK MATCH – The Chances of Rain is Reduced to 10% in Premadasa, Colombo. #INDvPAK | #T20WorldCup2026 pic.twitter.com/GJNkw0tuZQ — Mããz Asif (@ChaudharyMaaz0) February 15, 2026

Despite the challenges, Colombo is gearing up to host one of cricket’s most electrifying encounters, with authorities prioritizing both safety and smooth logistics. Fans can expect a thrilling contest between India and Pakistan, with tight security and contingency plans in place to manage the large crowds and potential weather disruptions. The stage is set for a high-voltage, closely watched T20 World Cup clash that promises excitement on and off the field.

Also Read: IND vs PAK T20 World Cp 2026: Sanjay Manjrekar Predicts India’s Dominance Against Pakistan in Colombo