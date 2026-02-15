LIVE TV
Home > Sports > IND vs PAK T20 World Cp 2026: Sanjay Manjrekar Predicts India's Dominance Against Pakistan in Colombo

IND vs PAK T20 World Cp 2026: Sanjay Manjrekar Predicts India’s Dominance Against Pakistan in Colombo

Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar expects India to dominate Pakistan in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, citing spin as Pakistan’s only possible advantage.

India vs Pakistan (Image Credits : X)
India vs Pakistan (Image Credits : X)

Last updated: February 15, 2026 14:39:24 IST

IND vs PAK T20 World Cp 2026: Sanjay Manjrekar Predicts India’s Dominance Against Pakistan in Colombo

Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar has shared his views on the much-anticipated India vs Pakistan clash in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, scheduled for Sunday, February 15. According to Manjrekar, the expectation from this high-profile encounter is straightforward — India should defeat Pakistan. He remarked that in recent years, the rivalry has become somewhat one-sided, with India consistently holding the upper hand.

Manjrekar pointed out that while India are focused on winning major ICC titles and maintaining their dominance, Pakistan often appear to be experimenting with their playing combinations and tactics in an effort to outplay their neighbours. He suggested that the gap between the two sides has widened over time, making the contest feel less competitive than it once was.

The upcoming match in Colombo marks their first meeting since India defeated Pakistan three times consecutively in last year’s Asia Cup. Given that recent record,

Manjrekar Said  India will enter the game as clear favourites. He even described the fixture as more of a “no-contest” in the current scenario, unless Pakistan manage to produce something exceptional.

However, Manjrekar did identify one possible area where Pakistan could challenge India — their spin attack. Instead of relying heavily on their pace bowlers like Shaheen Afridi and Naseem Shah, he advised Pakistan to target India with spin. He noted that Pakistan have as many as six spin options in their squad and could field five spinners in their playing XI if they choose the right combination.

A key player to watch is off-spinner Usman Tariq, who bowls with an unusual arm angle and has a wide range of variations. Since Indian batters have not faced him before, he could prove to be an X-factor.

Manjrekar also mentioned that India showed slight vulnerability against spin in their previous game against Namibia, particularly against captain Gerhard Erasmus. Despite this, Manjrekar feels that spin remains only a limited advantage for Pakistan, not a guaranteed match-winning weapon against a strong Indian side.

IND vs PAK: Where Is Mohsin Naqvi? Will PCB Chief Attend India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 Clash In Colombo? Check Key Attendees List

First published on: Feb 15, 2026 1:47 PM IST
IND vs PAK T20 World Cp 2026: Sanjay Manjrekar Predicts India’s Dominance Against Pakistan in Colombo

IND vs PAK T20 World Cp 2026: Sanjay Manjrekar Predicts India’s Dominance Against Pakistan in Colombo

IND vs PAK T20 World Cp 2026: Sanjay Manjrekar Predicts India’s Dominance Against Pakistan in Colombo
IND vs PAK T20 World Cp 2026: Sanjay Manjrekar Predicts India’s Dominance Against Pakistan in Colombo
IND vs PAK T20 World Cp 2026: Sanjay Manjrekar Predicts India’s Dominance Against Pakistan in Colombo
IND vs PAK T20 World Cp 2026: Sanjay Manjrekar Predicts India’s Dominance Against Pakistan in Colombo

QUICK LINKS