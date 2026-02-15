LIVE TV
Home > Sports > IND vs PAK: Where Is Mohsin Naqvi? Will PCB Chief Attend India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 Clash In Colombo? Check Key Attendees List

Mohsin Naqvi, the focal point of several controversies in the Indian and Pakistani cricketing world, from the Asia Cup trophy row to the recent IND vs PAK match boycott, will be under intense scrutiny during tonight’s high profile clash. The key question now is whether he will attend the match in person.

India and Pakistan face off in a high voltage T20 World Cup clash in Colombo, with both teams entering the match unbeaten in the tournament so far. The match will present an exciting battle because rain threats will alter the conditions while the pitch supports effective spin bowling.

It is believed that PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi will be in Colombo on Sunday to attend the high profile IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2026 group stage match, which is going to be a pivotal point following the moment when Pakistan threatened to skip the match temporarily. The visit of Naqvi follows the negotiations that were taking place between the International Cricket Council, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and other cricket associations to clear the controversy that made the participation of Pakistan questionable.

Other Than Mohsin Naqvi, Who Else Will Attend?

He is also being accompanied by senior officials at PCB, such as the CEO of the Pakistan Super League, Salman Naseer, and the COO, Sumair Ahmed, to the match at the R. Premadasa Stadium. Naqvi will not only observe the legendary India vs Pakistan confrontation but also hold discussions with ICC Chairman Jay Shah and other influential leaders in the margins in order to restore the relationship that was damaged by the boycott incident and the overall tensions.

IND vs PAK T20 World Cup Match

Besides Naqvi and Shah, it is also likely that other representatives of the cricket board will also be present in the match with the ICC inviting key Asian stakeholders to Colombo in the run up to the blockbuster match. The Board of Control for Cricket in India will also expect the officials who will include senior people who may hold informal talks with their counterparts in the PCB and any other board. The existence of these high profile administrators indicates that cricket has tried to reestablish a working environment following several weeks of scandals and political wrangles that dominated the buildup to the T20 World Cup game. 

QUICK LINKS