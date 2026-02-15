IND vs PAK T20 World Cup Live Streaming: When, Where and How to Watch India vs Pakistan Live Match — TV Telecast, OTT and Mobile Apps

Colombo is in the spotlight after a series of controversies involving boycott calls with India and Pakistan now on the verge of the much hyped T20 World Cup faceoff. The two teams are also not beaten in the tournament making the contest today a decisive match because either side will have lost their first match. It was during the last encounter in Asia cup that tension was experienced off the field such as the no handshake gesture and theatrical displays, but also created compelling cricket. India won the last, and Tilak Varma employed an anxious pursuit in a low scoring thriller.

The game will take place at the R. Premadasa Stadium, that match is set to start at 7 PM and the toss will be done at 6:30 PM. Pakistan will be hosting all their games in the tournament on a neutral venue agreement agreed upon by both boards.

The Star Sports network offers fans to watch the match live and stream it on the Internet through the JioHotstar app with an active subscription.

The pitch will also be conducive to spin, as it has been used previously in the tournament, and this would lead to a low scoring and tactical battle.

The issue of weather is, however, a major concern. It is predicted that there is a great possibility of rainfall in late afternoon with the probability of about 60 percent at around 5 PM and about 50 percent at around 6 PM. Even though the probabilities reduce significantly by the time the match commences, there are still any chances that lingering showers would interrupt or postpone it. Having cloudy days, a worn surface, and stiff competition, the match will be dramatic in the field as well as off with the rivalry between India and Pakistan over the best in one of the most exhilarating matches in cricket.

