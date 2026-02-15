LIVE TV
Home > Sports > IND vs PAK Weather Report Today: Will Rain Play Spoilsport In India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 Clash In Colombo?

Here are the complete weather details for the much awaited IND vs PAK T20 World Cup clash, coming after the dramatic Pakistan boycott controversy.

Published: February 15, 2026 09:11:38 IST

India vs Pakistan match at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 is the most anticipated in the entire world and as such, it will be played on Sunday, February 15 at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, but weather conditions are already creating lots of concern, before the match. 

IND vs PAK Weather Report

The potential of disturbances in the weather has also been noted by the meteorologists because of a low pressure system in the Bay of Bengal and it is predicted that there are high chances of scattered rain and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. Other local weather models show a 50 to 70 percent chance of precipitation during the match time, so, the match might be postponed, cut or in case downpours continue the entire match lost leaving both the teams with a draw in the group phase. Under T20 rules, no less than five overs per side are required in order to have an official result. 

IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 

Premadasa pitch conditions are also an issue, despite the risk of rain. The surface has been reported to be tired and slower than fresh tracks in earlier parts of the tournament with past games indicating that spinners and variations do well when the ball sticks and rolls. Batters will have a more difficult time scoring, especially by air since the pitch will be helpful to the bowlers who can control their speed. Also team tactics may not only depend on weather but on their ability to adjust to the slower surface and spins should significantly reduce totals. Both the weather predictions and pitch performance are now beginning to take shape to make a big impression on one of the most anticipated rivalries in the history of the sport as fans and analysts are closely monitoring the weather in Colombo. 

