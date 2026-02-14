IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2026: Snake Discovered in Pakistan Dugout Ahead Of India vs Pakistan Match – VIDEO

Ahead of the high-voltage India vs Pakistan match on February 15th, a bizarre moment that took place at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo is going viral on the internet. A snake was spotted in Pakistan’s dugout during the practice session on the eve of the India vs Pakistan match in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026.

Viral Video: Snake Discovered in Pakistan Dugout Ahead of India Match

The video of the snake inside the dugout quickly spread on the internet, in which the ground staff and a few officials were seen safely rescuing the snake. The incident took place on Friday evening, just when the Pakistan cricket team was about to reach the venue for training. The situation was brought under control by the officials.

Watch the viral video:

A snake was found in Pakistan’s dressing room during a practice session at Colombo. Are they taking snake venom or injections before the match against India? 🤔pic.twitter.com/0iLauJwHam — Suprvirat (@Mostlykohli) February 14, 2026

Babar Azam On The Need Of Staying Calm During India vs Pakistan Match

Meanwhile, ahead of the match, Pakistan’s batting superstar Babar Azam opened up about the need for remaining calm and composed during the India vs Pakistan clash, as many more things apart from cricket are involved in this rivalry.

“Look, as we discussed, an India–Pakistan match is always high-intensity. The whole world is involved — all the fans, both countries — and like you said, it feels like the entire world is watching. It then goes to a different level, and the expectations also rise to a completely different level,” said Babar in a video released by ESPNCricinfo.

He said it’s important to be honest and direct, and to ignore outside noise in order to perform at your best. He added, “We have played quite a few such matches, and we’ve learned that the calmer and more relaxed you keep yourself, and the less you listen to outside noise, the better it is. If you stay straightforward and focused, that helps a lot.”

“From our experience, we talk to the youngsters as well and tell them that yes, there is excitement, but the more you stay easy and tension-free, the better it will be for you,” said Babar.

Suryakumar Yadav On ‘Pressure’ Ahead Of India vs Pakistan Match

Talking about the pressure before an India-Pakistan match, Suryakumar Yadav said in the pre-match press conference: “There’s always pressure. With India-Pakistan, it’s more of an occasion. No matter how much we say ‘it’s just another game’, it’s human nature to feel the pressure because it isn’t just any other game. We don’t play them often either. So the pressure is always there.”

