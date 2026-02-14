IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2026: Suryakumar Yadav’s Tariq-Style Bowling Leaves Teammates Laughing – VIDEO

Pakistan’s mystery spinner Usman Tariq has grabbed all the attention ahead of the much-awaited India vs Pakistan match in Colombo on Sunday. His unique bowling action, where he takes a distinctive pause – holding his landing foot in the air before throwing the ball with an unnecessary delay, has been facing questions from all across over its legality. However, the ICC has cleared his action twice.

Suryakumar Yadav Tries Tariq-Like Bowling In Training Ahead Of IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2026 Match

Meanwhile, ahead of the high-voltage clash, Suryakumar Yadav was seen preparing his team, and he bowled like Usman Tariq in the nets. The video of the same, which was officially shared by the official handle of Star Sports, has gone viral on the internet.

Watch the video:

Suryakumar Yadav On Facing Usman Tariq

Facing Usman Tariq can be one of the biggest challenges for the Indian cricket team in their 3rd game. Considering how the pitch at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo favours the spinners, the role of Usman Tariq becomes more crucial for Salman Ali Agha’s side.

Addressing the press conference, ahead of the India vs Pakistan match on Sunday, Suryakumar Yadav talked about Tariq and revealed that India have been practising with a similar type of bowlers in the nets. He said: “See, sometimes there is a question in the exam as well, which is out of syllabus. So, we can’t leave that question. To tackle that, you have to adopt your own way. Yes, he is a different character when he comes to bowl,”

He added, “But at the same time, we can’t just surrender. We practice with similar types of bowlers and similar actions. We will try to execute what we are practicing in the next sessions,”

Salman Ali Agha Backs Usman

Earlier, Pakistan’s captain, Salman Ali Agha, was also asked about Usman Tariq, and he was all praises for the mystery spinner. Calling him Pakistan’s trump card against India, Salman said: “For us, all the players are equal. You guys made Usman Tariq so big. For us, there are 15 players, and Usman is also there. Obviously, he has been bowling very well for the past few months. And he has also bowled very well in the league cricket he was playing before playing for Pakistan. And, yes, you can say that he is a trump card for us.”

ALSO READ: F1 Pre-Season Testing 2026: Red Bull, Mercedes Set Early Pace in Bahrain — Five Key Takeaways