LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bangladesh Alexei Navalny entertainment news dp-world bangladesh elections crime news latest news Asia Cup handshake row 7-C Vision 7th CPC assam Palash Mucchal cheating row bangladesh Alexei Navalny entertainment news dp-world bangladesh elections crime news latest news Asia Cup handshake row 7-C Vision 7th CPC assam Palash Mucchal cheating row bangladesh Alexei Navalny entertainment news dp-world bangladesh elections crime news latest news Asia Cup handshake row 7-C Vision 7th CPC assam Palash Mucchal cheating row bangladesh Alexei Navalny entertainment news dp-world bangladesh elections crime news latest news Asia Cup handshake row 7-C Vision 7th CPC assam Palash Mucchal cheating row
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bangladesh Alexei Navalny entertainment news dp-world bangladesh elections crime news latest news Asia Cup handshake row 7-C Vision 7th CPC assam Palash Mucchal cheating row bangladesh Alexei Navalny entertainment news dp-world bangladesh elections crime news latest news Asia Cup handshake row 7-C Vision 7th CPC assam Palash Mucchal cheating row bangladesh Alexei Navalny entertainment news dp-world bangladesh elections crime news latest news Asia Cup handshake row 7-C Vision 7th CPC assam Palash Mucchal cheating row bangladesh Alexei Navalny entertainment news dp-world bangladesh elections crime news latest news Asia Cup handshake row 7-C Vision 7th CPC assam Palash Mucchal cheating row
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2026: Suryakumar Yadav’s Tariq-Style Bowling Leaves Teammates Laughing – VIDEO

IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2026: Suryakumar Yadav’s Tariq-Style Bowling Leaves Teammates Laughing – VIDEO

Watch Suryakumar Yadav surprise teammates with a Tariq-inspired bowling action during practice. The fun training moment is now going viral.

IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2026: Suryakumar Yadav’s Tariq-Style Bowling Leaves Teammates Laughing - VIDEO | Image Source - X
IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2026: Suryakumar Yadav’s Tariq-Style Bowling Leaves Teammates Laughing - VIDEO | Image Source - X

Published By: Unnati Madan
Published: February 14, 2026 23:21:50 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2026: Suryakumar Yadav’s Tariq-Style Bowling Leaves Teammates Laughing – VIDEO

Pakistan’s mystery spinner Usman Tariq has grabbed all the attention ahead of the much-awaited India vs Pakistan match in Colombo on Sunday. His unique bowling action, where he takes a distinctive pause – holding his landing foot in the air before throwing the ball with an unnecessary delay, has been facing questions from all across over its legality. However, the ICC has cleared his action twice.

Suryakumar Yadav Tries Tariq-Like Bowling In Training Ahead Of IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2026 Match

Meanwhile, ahead of the high-voltage clash, Suryakumar Yadav was seen preparing his team, and he bowled like Usman Tariq in the nets. The video of the same, which was officially shared by the official handle of Star Sports, has gone viral on the internet.

Watch the video:

You Might Be Interested In

Suryakumar Yadav On Facing Usman Tariq

Facing Usman Tariq can be one of the biggest challenges for the Indian cricket team in their 3rd game. Considering how the pitch at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo favours the spinners, the role of Usman Tariq becomes more crucial for Salman Ali Agha’s side.

Addressing the press conference, ahead of the India vs Pakistan match on Sunday, Suryakumar Yadav talked about Tariq and revealed that India have been practising with a similar type of bowlers in the nets. He said: “See, sometimes there is a question in the exam as well, which is out of syllabus. So, we can’t leave that question. To tackle that, you have to adopt your own way. Yes, he is a different character when he comes to bowl,” 

He added, “But at the same time, we can’t just surrender. We practice with similar types of bowlers and similar actions. We will try to execute what we are practicing in the next sessions,”

Salman Ali Agha Backs Usman

Earlier, Pakistan’s captain, Salman Ali Agha, was also asked about Usman Tariq, and he was all praises for the mystery spinner. Calling him Pakistan’s trump card against India, Salman said: “For us, all the players are equal. You guys made Usman Tariq so big. For us, there are 15 players, and Usman is also there. Obviously, he has been bowling very well for the past few months. And he has also bowled very well in the league cricket he was playing before playing for Pakistan. And, yes, you can say that he is a trump card for us.”

ALSO READ: F1 Pre-Season Testing 2026: Red Bull, Mercedes Set Early Pace in Bahrain — Five Key Takeaways

First published on: Feb 14, 2026 11:21 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: ind vs pakindia vs pakistansuryakumar yadavt20 world cup 2026Usman TariqUsman Tariq Bowling Action

RELATED News

ENG vs SCOT, T20 World Cup 2026: England Break European Jinx With Big Win Over Scotland

T20 World Cup 2026: “If Pakistan Wants..” Suryakumar Yadav Confirms Abhishek Sharma’s Availability Ahead Of IND vs PAK Clash

India vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup 2026: “Wait for 24 hours..” – Suryakumar Yadav Stays Tight Lipped On Handshake Controversy

IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2026: Babar Azam’s Record vs India Under Spotlight Ahead of Colombo Clash

IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2026: Key Players To Watch Out For In India vs Pakistan Clash

LATEST NEWS

IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2026: Suryakumar Yadav’s Tariq-Style Bowling Leaves Teammates Laughing – VIDEO

BNP’s Tarique Rahman To Take Oath With Cabinet Next Week After Landslide Win In Bangladesh Election

‘Audio Note In Email’: Bigg Boss 13 Fame Himanshi Khurana Receives ₹10 Crore Extortion Threat From Lawrence Bishnoi Aide; FIR Filed In Mohali

Shahid Kapoor Opens Up About Major Hip Surgery During ‘Very Challenging’ O’ Romeo Shoot, Film Released Amid Fan Frenzy At Promotions

Mohanlal’s Drishyam 3 vs Ajay Devgn’s Hindi Remake: Two Versions, Two Stories? What’s The Release Date? Check All Details

Subhash Ghai Emotional As Lyricist Anand Bakshi’s Son Gifts His Father’s Glasses During Mumbai Event, Says ‘These Are Like His Soul’

Who Is Prashant Narayanan? Murder 2 Star Who Once Roasted Ranveer Singh Over ‘Method Acting’, Now in Spotlight After Calling Kartik Aaryan ‘Terrible Actor’

‘Talking About Completely Different Things’ Volodymyr Zelensky Questions Direction Of US-Brokered Geneva Peace Talks, Feels Pressured By Donald Trump

After BNP’s Big Win, Tarique Rahman Speaks On India Ties In First Post-Poll Address, Says ‘Interests Of Bangladesh And Its People Will Decide…’

Exide Empowers Future Engineers

IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2026: Suryakumar Yadav’s Tariq-Style Bowling Leaves Teammates Laughing – VIDEO

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2026: Suryakumar Yadav’s Tariq-Style Bowling Leaves Teammates Laughing – VIDEO

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2026: Suryakumar Yadav’s Tariq-Style Bowling Leaves Teammates Laughing – VIDEO
IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2026: Suryakumar Yadav’s Tariq-Style Bowling Leaves Teammates Laughing – VIDEO
IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2026: Suryakumar Yadav’s Tariq-Style Bowling Leaves Teammates Laughing – VIDEO
IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2026: Suryakumar Yadav’s Tariq-Style Bowling Leaves Teammates Laughing – VIDEO

QUICK LINKS