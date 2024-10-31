India A vs Australia A – When and Where To Watch ?

ndia A is gearing up to face Australia A in the first match of their two-match unofficial Test series at Mackay's Great Barrier Reef Arena, starting on Thursday, October 31.

India A is gearing up to face Australia A in the first match of their two-match unofficial Test series at Mackay’s Great Barrier Reef Arena, starting on Thursday, October 31. This series promises to be an exciting clash between two talented sides, each looking to showcase their skills and make a mark ahead of the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Indian Lineup and Leadership

The Indian team, led by captain Ruturaj Gaikwad, features a robust lineup filled with promising talents and experienced players. Alongside Gaikwad, key players include Sai Sudharsan, Ishan Kishan, and Abhimanyu Easwaran, all of whom bring their own strengths to the table.

Gaikwad’s leadership will be under scrutiny, especially as he narrowly missed out on a backup opener position for the upcoming Test series. This match provides him with an opportunity to cement his credentials in red-ball cricket while building on his impressive track record in limited-overs formats.

Easwaran, serving as vice-captain, is also a player to watch closely. This match marks his 100th First-Class appearance, highlighting his experience and capability. With significant batting prowess, Easwaran’s performance will be crucial for India A as they face a formidable Australia A squad.

Upcoming Fixtures

This series serves as a vital precursor to the much-anticipated Border-Gavaskar Trophy, set to commence on November 22 in Perth. The stakes are high, and both teams are keen to put on a show that sets the tone for the main event.

Toss Update

In a recent update, Australia A won the toss and chose to bowl first against India A. This decision could play a critical role in shaping the match dynamics, especially considering the pitch conditions.

Playing XIs

India A: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Abhimanyu Easwaran, Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, Baba Indrajith, Ishan Kishan (wk), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Manav Suthar, Navdeep Saini, Prasidh Krishna, Mukesh Kumar

**Australia A: Sam Konstas, Marcus Harris, Cameron Bancroft, Nathan McSweeney (c), Beau Webster, Cooper Connolly, Josh Philippe (wk), Fergus O’Neill, Todd Murphy, Brendan Doggett, Jordan Buckingham

As both teams prepare to battle it out, fans can look forward to an exciting display of cricketing talent and strategy in this unofficial Test series.

When is the 1st Unofficial Test Scheduled?

The 1st Unofficial Test between India A and Australia A is set to begin on Thursday, October 24, 2024, at 5:30 AM IST.

Where Will the Match Take Place?

The match will be held at the Great Barrier Reef Arena in Mackay, Queensland.

How to Watch the Live Broadcast

Unfortunately, there will be no TV broadcast available for the 1st Unofficial Test between India A and Australia A.

Live Streaming Information

You can watch the live streaming of the 1st Unofficial Test between India A and Australia A on the Cricket Australia website and app.

