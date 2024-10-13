During his visit to the national capital for the season-ending World Cup Final, ISSF President Luciano Rossi expressed the organization's support for India if it seeks to host more major tournaments in the near future.

India has been awarded the hosting rights for the ISSF Junior World Cup next year by the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF). During his visit to the national capital for the season-ending World Cup Final, ISSF President Luciano Rossi expressed the organization’s support for India if it seeks to host more major tournaments in the near future.

“I want to congratulate India on its impressive performance at the recent Junior World Championship in Peru. I also want to assure you that the ISSF will back India’s bid to host the Junior World Cup in 2025 and other international events as they arise,” Rossi stated to the media.

He emphasized India’s significant role in the shooting sports arena, highlighting not just the talent of its athletes but also the country’s commitment to enhancing the sport’s infrastructure and accessibility.

The ability to host prestigious events like the World Cup Final reflects the dedication and hard work of everyone involved in shooting sports in India, he noted.

A team of 23 Indian shooters is set to compete against the world’s best starting Tuesday at the Dr. Karni Singh Ranges.

Kalikesh Singh Deo, President of the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI), remarked on India’s rising profile in shooting, attributing it to a collaborative effort among stakeholders creating a robust ecosystem that ranges from grassroots initiatives to elite training facilities.

“Hosting events like the ISSF World Cup Final showcases India’s capacity to enhance the global standing of shooting sports,” Singh Deo added. “We are committed to regularly hosting world-class events to boost the confidence of our national team and inspire future generations by allowing them to witness their favorite athletes in action.”

