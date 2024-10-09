India Breaks Record, Wins 1st Women’s Team Medal In Asian Table Tennis C’ships

The Indian women’s team made history on Wednesday made history by securing a monumental bronze medal during the Asian Table Tennis Championships on Wednesday.

This is country’s first-ever medal in the women’s team category since the Asian Table Tennis Union started organising the event since 1972.

During the semifinals, India registered a 1-3 loss to Japan while in the other semifinal, China lost to Hong Kong by 3-0. In this competition, both losing semifinalists are awarded bronze medals.

In the semifinals, Ayhika Mukherjee lost to Miwa Harimoto in a tightly contested opening singles game by 2-3 (8-11, 11-9, 8-11, 13-11, 7-11).

Manika Batra however brought back India into the tie with a 3-0 (11-6, 11-5, 11-8) win over Satsuki Odo.

In the next game, Suthirtha Mukherjee lost to Mima Ito by 3-0 (11-9, 11-4, 15-13) and Harimoto won against Manika 3-1 (11-3, 6-11, 11-2, 11-3) to win the tie for Japan.

India had confirmed its medal with a thrilling 3-2 win over South Korea in the quarterfinals on Tuesday.

Later, the Indian men’s team will be in action against hosts Kazakhstan in the quarterfinals.

