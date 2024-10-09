Home
India Breaks Record, Wins 1st Women’s Team Medal In Asian Table Tennis C’ships

The Indian women's team made history on Wednesday made history by securing a monumental bronze medal during the Asian Table Tennis Championships on Wednesday.

This is country’s first-ever medal in the women’s team category since the Asian Table Tennis Union started organising the event since 1972.
During the semifinals, India registered a 1-3 loss to Japan while in the other semifinal, China lost to Hong Kong by 3-0. In this competition, both losing semifinalists are awarded bronze medals.
In the semifinals, Ayhika Mukherjee lost to Miwa Harimoto in a tightly contested opening singles game by 2-3 (8-11, 11-9, 8-11, 13-11, 7-11).
Manika Batra however brought back India into the tie with a 3-0 (11-6, 11-5, 11-8) win over Satsuki Odo.
In the next game, Suthirtha Mukherjee lost to Mima Ito by 3-0 (11-9, 11-4, 15-13) and Harimoto won against Manika 3-1 (11-3, 6-11, 11-2, 11-3) to win the tie for Japan.
India had confirmed its medal with a thrilling 3-2 win over South Korea in the quarterfinals on Tuesday.
Later, the Indian men’s team will be in action against hosts Kazakhstan in the quarterfinals.

 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Newsx staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

