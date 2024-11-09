India Declines To Tour Pakistan For 2025 Champions Trophy: What’s Next?

In a major development for the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has informed the ICC that it will not be sending the Indian cricket team to Pakistan. According to reports, BCCI cited advice from the Indian government, which is already unhappy with sending the team to Pakistan amid increasing diplomatic tensions between the two nations.

The tournament, scheduled from February 19 to March 9 at three venues in Pakistan, is now uncertain over the participation of one of its marquee teams. In answer, the ICC and the Pakistan Cricket Board are working out alternative possibilities. Probably, the hybrid model would be the most likely solution, where matches involving India might be held at the secondary venue outside Pakistan and possibly in the United Arab Emirates, with logistical proximity being the key concern. Sri Lanka has also been shortlisted as a possible alternative host.

However, a hybrid model would require considerable coordination as PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi recently stated that Pakistan is not considering such an arrangement and neither have any formal discussions been held on the issue. Naqvi added that, however, the PCB keeps abreast of the BCCI’s stance, it would have to receive formal and written objections for any potential shift in the tournament structure.

PCB’s Non-Negotiable Stance On Hosting Rights

Naqvi has consistently maintained that Pakistan will not agree to a split-location arrangement, citing the “great gestures” the PCB has made over the last few years. For instance, Pakistan went to India for the 2023 ODI World Cup, keeping in mind India’s refusal to travel to Pakistan for the previous Asia Cup, which had to be played in a hybrid format. Naqvi further said that any future decision on Pakistan participation in Indian hosted events would be governed by the government clearance.

The demand of not sending the team to Pakistan by the BCCI has become a bone of contention over the event’s logistics. Once a formal written notice is received from the BCCI, an official reply from the ICC is awaited.

Possible Delay In Schedule

The eight participating countries will be: Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, and South Africa. This tournament will be structured in two groups. Four teams, taken from the league, will advance to the semis and then to the final for the championship.

Actually, they were going to reveal the fixtures of this tournament along with the details of ticketing in Lahore next week. The PCB could postpone this event as well until the situation with India gets sorted out.

Political disputes have denied India a tour of Pakistan since the 2008 Asia Cup, and Pakistan has participated in ICC events staged by India, as in the case of the 2023 World Cup. The only bilateral series played between the two countries in this period was in 2012-13 when Pakistan undertook a short white-ball visit to India.

