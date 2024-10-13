Babar Azam Dropped From Second Test Against England: Report

Following a disappointing performance in the first Test against England, Babar Azam has been dropped from Pakistan's squad for the second Test, as the selectors seek to rejuvenate the team.

Former captain Babar Azam has been dropped from Pakistan’s squad for the upcoming second Test against England. This decision follows Pakistan’s disappointing defeat in the first Test held at Multan, where Babar’s performance failed to meet expectations. Across both innings, he managed to score only 30 and 5 runs, despite the pitch being favorable for batting.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has moved to form a new selection committee following the team’s loss. This committee, consisting of prominent figures such as Aleem Dar, Aaqib Javed, and Azhar Ali, has determined that Babar’s recent struggles with the bat necessitate his exclusion from the squad. His poor form over the past few months has raised concerns about his ability to contribute effectively to the team’s success.

Assessments After Humiliating Defeat

The selection committee convened with PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi and the five newly appointed mentors over the weekend to finalize the squad for the second Test. Their discussions included assessments of player performances, team dynamics, and the playing conditions expected for the next match. Despite Shan Masood, the current captain, praising Babar as Pakistan’s best batter, the committee decided that a change was essential to build a more competitive team.

Following the first Test, Captain Shan Masood emphasized the need for a strong squad mentality, especially in a format where opportunities are scarce. He stated, “We want to build a squad mentality. We don’t play a lot of Test cricket. As a batter, it is not easy, and you have to give a lot of opportunities. There is no doubt that Babar Azam is Pakistan’s best batter. We will reflect on the conditions and strive to field the best team possible.”

Controversy Over Selection Choices

While some members of the PCB-appointed committee advocated for Babar’s retention, the majority opinion ultimately favored his exclusion. This decision has stirred discussions among fans and cricket analysts, who are divided on whether this move is justified given Babar’s prior accomplishments and potential. As Pakistan prepares for the second Test against England, the focus will now be on how the team adapts to this change.

MUST RAED: Shafali Verma: We Will Focus On Net Run Rate Against Australia