India Returns, Wins T20 World Cup 2024: See How India Celebrates The Victory

Across India, Saturday night brought joyous celebrations following the national cricket team’s T20 World Cup victory. Crowds of supporters crowded the streets, screaming “India, India” and waving the tricolor together. For millions of cricket fans who idolise the players and follow the game faithfully, the victory marked the end of a 13-year wait.

Shortly after India’s dramatic victory over South Africa in Barbados, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to X. In his words, “CHAMPIONS! Our group returns from the T20 World Cup in style! “We consider the match historic and we are proud of the Indian Cricket Team.” Nationwide celebrations broke out as a result of the Prime Minister’s speech, which struck a chord with many.

India Celebrates:

Madhya Pradesh Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya joins the celebrations in Indore after India’s victory in the T20 World Cup final.

To celebrate, a sizable crowd gathered at India Gate in Delhi. At the Mumbai airport, fans were seen dancing to drum beats and partygoers were seen scaling cars. Firecrackers lit up the streets of Kolkata, while supporters dressed in Team India gear danced in bars and outside restaurants in Bengaluru. Images of joyous occasions and congratulations were widely shared on social media. The thrilling final saw supporters on edge until the very end as the star-studded Indian squad defeated South Africa by seven runs.

Fans’ Responses One cricket fan shouted with delight, “We are overjoyed. We had not won since I was a child. We shall party for two days, but my throat hurts from shouting.” Many others who celebrated the triumph around the nation shared same sentiment.

Young and old rejoiced in Jammu with “Bharat Mata ki Jai” chanting and fireworks. “The entire nation is celebrating,” a celebrant said. For us, it’s similar to Diwali.” Similar images were seen outside the state headquarters in Hyderabad, as people joyfully honked from atop cars while pyrotechnics lit up the sky.

