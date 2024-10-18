Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, October 18, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

India Trail By 300 Runs At Lunch On Day 3

Despite being seven wickets down, the New Zealand batsmen have been on a run-scoring spree. The day three of the test began with the New Zealand batsmen dominating the score

India Trail By 300 Runs At Lunch On Day 3

The day three of the test began with the New Zealand batsmen dominating the score. Rachin Ravindra and Tim Southee have turned on the aggression, scoring boundaries with ease. The pair is comfortably asserting their dominance over the Indian bowlers, propelling New Zealand forward in the match. Rachin has reached his century, while Southee is closing in on his half-century. With seven wickets down, New Zealand aims to set a formidable total in this innings.

Led by Rohit Sharma, the Indian cricket team is looking for a better performance on the third day of the first Test against New Zealand in Bengaluru. India was dismissed for just 46 runs, marking their third-lowest total in Test history, before allowing a significant lead to slip away.

Kiwi’s Dominance

Despite being seven wickets down, the New Zealand batsmen have been on a run-scoring spree. Devon Conway missed his ton just by nine runs, and today Indian origin New Zealand batsman Ravin Rachindra has hit a ton against the country of his ancestors and is still on the crease. Along with him, Tim Southee who’s very familiar with this background is also just a run away from completing his half-century.

Pitch or Performance?

Despite batting well, New Zealand lost seven wickets by the end of the first session on day three. In Test cricket, it’s very normal to see one or two bowlers dominating the game. In this inning, all five bowlers have equally contributed to dismissing the Kiwis. Jadeja led the wicket-taking charts with three wickets with Ashwin, Siraj, Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav all taking a wicket each.

What’s Next?

Currently, New Zealand is leading by 300 runs, since it’s the third day of the test, within the next 200 runs they will be dismissed or will declare the innings giving India a tough total to chase. Seeing the way the game is heading this game may end up being a draw.

Read More : Beckham Hails Bellingham’s Quick Adaptation at Madrid

Filed under

1st Test Against New Zealand indian cricket team New Zealand Cricket Team
Advertisement

Also Read

‘Statehood Will Be Restored’: Jammu and Kashmir BJP leader Altaf Thakur

‘Statehood Will Be Restored’: Jammu and Kashmir BJP leader Altaf Thakur

PM Modi To Visit Russia From October 22-23 For BRICS Summit

PM Modi To Visit Russia From October 22-23 For BRICS Summit

PM Modi All Set To Visit Russia After Invite From Vladimir Putin On October 22

PM Modi All Set To Visit Russia After Invite From Vladimir Putin On October 22

Shatrughan Sinha Submits Final Report To Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami

Shatrughan Sinha Submits Final Report To Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami

Why Is Russia Conducting Major Nuclear Missile Readiness Drills?

Why Is Russia Conducting Major Nuclear Missile Readiness Drills?

Entertainment

Sujoy Ghosh’s ‘King’: Is It a Remake of the 1994 French Classic?

Sujoy Ghosh’s ‘King’: Is It a Remake of the 1994 French Classic?

Baahubali 3 in the Works? Producer Hints at New Installment in Iconic Franchise

Baahubali 3 in the Works? Producer Hints at New Installment in Iconic Franchise

Britain’s Got Talent Auditions Postponed Amid Liam Payne’s Death

Britain’s Got Talent Auditions Postponed Amid Liam Payne’s Death

Happy Birthday Jyothika: A Look At Her Iconic Career, Best Movies & Empowering Impact On Tamil Cinema

Happy Birthday Jyothika: A Look At Her Iconic Career, Best Movies & Empowering Impact On

Liam Payne Died From Multiple Traumas, Internal Bleeding: Report

Liam Payne Died From Multiple Traumas, Internal Bleeding: Report

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Are You a Golfer? Explore Asia’s Best Golf Hotspots Today

Are You a Golfer? Explore Asia’s Best Golf Hotspots Today

Cow Ghee vs. Buffalo Ghee: Which Offers You Superior Health Benefits?

Cow Ghee vs. Buffalo Ghee: Which Offers You Superior Health Benefits?

Breast Cancer Awareness Month 2024: Empowering Women Through Early Detection and Lifestyle Changes

Breast Cancer Awareness Month 2024: Empowering Women Through Early Detection and Lifestyle Changes

Karwa Chauth 2024: Romantic Tips for Couples Staying Miles Apart This Festive Season

Karwa Chauth 2024: Romantic Tips for Couples Staying Miles Apart This Festive Season

Diwali 2024: 12 Lakh Diyas To Illuminate Varanasi Ghats in Grand Display

Diwali 2024: 12 Lakh Diyas To Illuminate Varanasi Ghats in Grand Display

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox