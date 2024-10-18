India Trail By 300 Runs At Lunch On Day 3

Despite being seven wickets down, the New Zealand batsmen have been on a run-scoring spree. The day three of the test began with the New Zealand batsmen dominating the score

The day three of the test began with the New Zealand batsmen dominating the score. Rachin Ravindra and Tim Southee have turned on the aggression, scoring boundaries with ease. The pair is comfortably asserting their dominance over the Indian bowlers, propelling New Zealand forward in the match. Rachin has reached his century, while Southee is closing in on his half-century. With seven wickets down, New Zealand aims to set a formidable total in this innings.

Led by Rohit Sharma, the Indian cricket team is looking for a better performance on the third day of the first Test against New Zealand in Bengaluru. India was dismissed for just 46 runs, marking their third-lowest total in Test history, before allowing a significant lead to slip away.

Kiwi’s Dominance

Despite being seven wickets down, the New Zealand batsmen have been on a run-scoring spree. Devon Conway missed his ton just by nine runs, and today Indian origin New Zealand batsman Ravin Rachindra has hit a ton against the country of his ancestors and is still on the crease. Along with him, Tim Southee who’s very familiar with this background is also just a run away from completing his half-century.

Pitch or Performance?

Despite batting well, New Zealand lost seven wickets by the end of the first session on day three. In Test cricket, it’s very normal to see one or two bowlers dominating the game. In this inning, all five bowlers have equally contributed to dismissing the Kiwis. Jadeja led the wicket-taking charts with three wickets with Ashwin, Siraj, Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav all taking a wicket each.

What’s Next?

Currently, New Zealand is leading by 300 runs, since it’s the third day of the test, within the next 200 runs they will be dismissed or will declare the innings giving India a tough total to chase. Seeing the way the game is heading this game may end up being a draw.

