India Vs Australia: How Can Indian Bowlers Get Travis Head Out On Day 4 Of First Test?

Despite Australia chasing a daunting target of 534 runs and being on the brink of a heavy defeat—having lost five wickets for 104 runs in their second innings—Travis Head has stood firm.

Travis Head has become a significant challenge for Team India since his remarkable performance in the 2023 World Test Championship final in England.

Following his pivotal role in securing Australia’s first WTC title, Head continued to torment India by scoring a crucial century to dash their hopes in the 2023 ODI World Cup at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Recently, he has been a consistent performer for Australia, particularly shining in the first Test against India at Perth Stadium.

India’s Struggle to Dismiss Travis Head

Despite Australia chasing a daunting target of 534 runs and being on the brink of a heavy defeat—having lost five wickets for 104 runs in their second innings—Travis Head has stood firm.

Even though key players like Steve Smith fell early, Head has countered India’s bowlers effectively, scoring a quick fifty on a challenging pitch.

Strategies for India to Dismiss Travis Head

India will need to devise effective strategies to get rid of Head, who has been in excellent form. Here are a few tactics they could use to dismiss the explosive batter:

1. Bowl From Around the Wicket

When right-arm bowlers bowl from over the wicket, it allows Head to play shots freely on the off-side. To counter this, India should consider bowling from around the wicket to limit his room and target his off-stump and body. This strategy can force Head into playing a false shot, potentially leading to a wicket.

2. Attack with Good-Length Deliveries

Travis Head has a tendency to remain uncommitted when playing both on the front and back foot. By targeting a good-length delivery, India can create uncertainty and get Head stuck in the crease. This tactic could expose technical flaws, especially on the tricky Perth pitch, and increase the chances of getting him out.

3. Block Scoring Opportunities and Use Bouncers

Head is known for his love of playing the cut and pull shots, so India must work to block his scoring options on the square of the wicket. Setting the right field, especially with the stumps in play, will help limit his runs. Additionally, sharp bouncers can catch Head off guard, and having a fielder positioned at square leg will prepare for a possible miscued hook shot.

By employing these strategies, India can increase their chances of dismissing the dynamic batter on day 4 of the match.

MUST READ: IPL Auction 2025: Complete List Of Players To Go Under Hammer On Day 2