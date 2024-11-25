IPL Auction 2025: Complete List Of Players To Go Under Hammer On Day 2

The IPL 2025 Auction continues on Day 2 with a full list of players up for bidding. Exciting battles are expected as franchises target key players for the upcoming season.

IPL Auction 2025: The highly anticipated second day of the IPL 2025 Mega Auction is set to take place at the Abadi Al Johar Arena in Jeddah on Monday. The first day was quite eventful for fans as well as franchises around the world, and all are really eager to see what the next round of auctions will bring in.

India’s T20 World Cup-winning wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant broke the record for being the costliest player ever at IPL auctions on Sunday by signing a whopping INR 27 crore deal with Lucknow Super Giants at the IPL 2025 Mega Auction. This once again showcases the worth of Pant in the T20 format and the strength that his inclusion is likely to add to the side.

IPL Auction: Day 1 Summary

Yesterday, Day 1 was a hectic night as INR 467.95 crore spent on the signing of 72 players as part of the mega auction of IPL 2025. All in all, it was an activity-packed day, with 84 players going under the hammer.

PBKS Uses RTM Card To Get Arshdeep Singh Back

One of the early highlights of Day 1 came when India fast bowler Arshdeep Singh was introduced at the auction. The bidding war among multiple franchises, including Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Titans, Rajasthan Royals, and Royal Challengers Bangalore, showed no signs of slowing down despite a slow start. Sunrisers Hyderabad placed an INR 15.75 crore bid for Arshdeep, and Punjab Kings exercised their Right-To-Match card, bringing the player back into their fold with a winning bid of INR 18 crore.

IPL Auction: Day 2 Begins

Day 2 of the auction will start with Set No. 13, which will begin from Player No. 84, Mayank Agarwal. The auction will go up to Player No. 116 (now 117), Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, before the accelerated auction process happens in the second half of the day. This process will accelerate the bids for remaining players and lead to a tussle between franchises.

Complete Day 2 Player List Before Accelerated Bidding Begins

– 84. Mayank Agarawal

– 85. Faf Du Plessis

– 86. Glenn Phillips

– 87. Rovman Powell

– 88. Ajinkya Rahane

– 89. Prithvi Shaw

– 90. Kane Williamson

– 91. Sam Curran

– 92. Marco Jansen

– 93. Daryl Mitchell

– 94. Krunal Pandya

– 95. Nitish Rana

– 96. Washington Sundar

– 97. Shardul Thakur

– 98. K.S Bharat

– 99. Alex Carey

– 100. Donovan Ferreira

– 101. Shai Hope

– 102. Josh Inglis

– 103. Ryan Rickelton

– 104. Deepak Chahar

– 105. Gerald Coetzee

– 106. Akash Deep

– 107. Tushar Deshpande

– 108. Lockie Ferguson

– 109. Bhuvneshwar Kumar

– 110. Mukesh Kumar

– 111. Allah Ghazanfar

– 112. Akeal Hosein

– 113. Keshav Maharaj

– 114. Mujeeb Ur Rahman

– 115. Adil Rashid

– 116. Vijayakanth Viyaskanth

