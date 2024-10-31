Virat Kohli Retained By RCB For 21 Crores

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) is one of the five franchises that has participated in all 17 seasons of the Indian Premier League (IPL) to date

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) is one of the five franchises that has participated in all 17 seasons of the Indian Premier League (IPL) to date. However, unlike the Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings, and Kolkata Knight Riders, RCB is still in pursuit of its first IPL title. After a commendable performance in IPL 2024, where they reached the playoffs but fell short of victory, the franchise aims to make a significant impact in IPL 2025 and finally secure that elusive trophy.

RCB Retains Key Players Ahead of IPL 2025

Despite boasting a roster of star players in the previous season, RCB has decided to retain only three players ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction. The retention list includes:

– Virat Kohli(₹21 crore)

– Rajat Patidar (₹11 crore)

– Yash Dayal (₹5 crore)

This strategic move will see RCB entering the auction with a remaining purse of ₹83 crore and three right-to-match (RTM) options.

Kohli: The Crown Jewel of RCB

RCB has invested the highest amount, ₹21 crore, to retain Virat Kohli, a player synonymous with the franchise since its inception. At 35 years old, Kohli holds multiple records for RCB, including the most runs, sixes, centuries, and fifties. His stellar performance in IPL 2024 saw him play all 15 matches, where he scored 743 runs, including one century and five fifties, earning him the Orange Cap as the tournament’s top run-scorer.

Players Released by RCB

In a bid to reshape their squad, RCB has released several players, including:

Indian Players:

– Anuj Rawat

– Saurav Chauhan

– Dinesh Karthik

– Manoj Bhandage

– Mahipal Lomror

– Suyash Prabhudessai

– Akash Deep

– Mayank Dagar

– Mohammed Siraj

– Rajan Kumar

– Himanshu Sharma

– Karn Sharma

– Swapnil Singh

– Vijaykumar Vyshak

Overseas Players:

– Faf du Plessis

– Will Jacks

– Glenn Maxwell

– Alzarri Joseph

– Tom Curran

– Lockie Ferguson

– Reece Topley

– Cameron Green

Looking Ahead to IPL 2025

RCB’s decision to retain only a select few players indicates a focused approach as they gear up for the IPL 2025 season. With ₹83 crore remaining in their purse, they are positioned to make strategic acquisitions during the mega auction. After a rocky start in IPL 2024, where they lost six out of their first seven matches, RCB made a remarkable recovery to finish in the top four but fell to the Rajasthan Royals in the eliminator match, finishing fourth overall.

As the franchise prepares for the upcoming season, fans remain hopeful that RCB will finally break its title drought and achieve the success that has eluded them for so long.

