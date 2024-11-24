IPL AUCTION 2025: What Is the IPL RTM Rule? A Key Strategy in Player Retention

This unique rule allows franchises to retain players they had previously released by matching the highest bid placed on that player during the auction.

The Right to Match (RTM) rule, introduced for the first time in 2018, continues to influence team strategies during the IPL auction. This unique rule allows franchises to retain players they had previously released by matching the highest bid placed on that player during the auction.

In essence, the RTM card enables teams to bring back a player from their previous season by exercising this option. However, the RTM card only applies under certain conditions. A team can use it to match the highest bid for a player who was part of its squad in the previous season. If the team decides to invoke the RTM, the franchise placing the original bid will be given one last chance to raise their bid.

If the team holding the RTM card matches the final bid, they secure the player. If they decide against it, the original bidder walks away with the player, and the RTM card is returned to the team that lost out. This adds an extra layer of strategy to the auction, allowing teams to retain players while staying within their budget.

Interestingly, the RTM card can only be used if a franchise hasn’t used its full quota of six player retentions before the auction. This means that teams who have already used their full quota of retentions, like Rajasthan Royals and defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders, won’t be able to utilize the RTM rule.

Additionally, there is a cap on how many players can be retained through RTM. Teams can retain a maximum of five capped players and two uncapped players, a rule that ensures a balance between experienced and emerging talent in the squad.

As the IPL auction heats up, it’s clear that the RTM rule will continue to shape how teams approach their roster decisions, adding more drama and excitement to the already intense bidding wars.

ALSO READ: IPL AUCTION 2025: Rishabh Pant Shatters IPL Record! Can He Live Up To The Hype?