Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, October 17, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

India’s Lowest Test Scores In Cricket History: Check Full List

On the second day of the first Test against New Zealand at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, Rohit Sharma’s decision to bat first proved disastrous as India made a record for lowest test scores in history. India was dismissed for just 46 runs, marking their lowest ever total in Test cricket on home soil.

India’s Lowest Test Scores In Cricket History: Check Full List

On the second day of the first Test against New Zealand at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, Rohit Sharma’s decision to bat first proved disastrous as India made a record for lowest test scores in history. India was dismissed for just 46 runs, marking their lowest ever total in Test cricket on home soil. The previous record was 75, set against the West Indies in Delhi back in 1987.

The Indian batting lineup struggled to adapt to the conditions, collapsing in just 31.1 overs. Five Indian batsmen failed to score, with Rishabh Pant emerging as the top scorer for the hosts with 20 runs off 49 balls. Yashasvi Jaiswal was the only other batter to reach double digits, contributing 13 runs.

New Zealand’s bowlers, particularly Matt Henry (5/15), William O’Rourke (4/22), and Tim Southee (1/8), dominated the proceedings. India lost six wickets for only 34 runs in a remarkable first session. In the second session, India could manage only 12 more runs, losing the remaining four wickets.

India’s lowest-ever score in Test cricket at home remains 46, but their lowest score in away Tests is even lower. That record was set in December 2020, when they were dismissed for just 36 runs by Australia in the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Adelaide—this also stands as India’s lowest test score in cricket overall.

India’s Lowest Test Scores at Home

| Team | Score | Overs | RR | Inns | Opposition | Ground | Match Date |

| India | 46 | 31.2 | NA | 1 | vs New Zealand | Bengaluru | 17-Oct-24 |
| India | 75 | 30.5 | 2.43 | 1 | vs West Indies | Delhi | 25-Nov-87 |
| India | 76 | 20 | 3.8 | 1 | vs South Africa | Ahmedabad | 03-Apr-08 |
| India | 83 | 38.5 | 2.13 | 4 | vs England | Chennai | 14-Jan-77 |
| India | 83 | 27 | 3.07 | 1 | vs New Zealand | Mohali | 10-Oct-99 |
| India | 89 | 54.2 | 1.63 | 2 | vs New Zealand | Hyderabad | 15-Oct-69 |

India’s Lowest Scores Overseas in Test Cricket

| Team | Score | Overs | RR | Inns | Opposition | Ground | Match Date |

| India | 36 | 21.2 | 1.68 | 3 | vs Australia | Adelaide | 17-Dec-20 |
| India | 42 | 17 | 2.47 | 3 | vs England | Lord’s | 20-Jun-74 |
| India | 46 | 31.2 | NA | 1 | vs New Zealand | Bengaluru | 17-Oct-24 |
| India | 58 | 21.3×8 | 2.03 | 2 | vs Australia | Brisbane | 28-Nov-47 |
| India | 58 | 21.4 | 2.67 | 2 | vs England | Manchester | 17-Jul-52 |
| India | 66 | 34.1 | 1.93 | 4 | vs South Africa | Durban | 26-Dec-96 |
| India | 67 | 24.2×8 | 2.07 | 3 | vs Australia | Melbourne | 06-Feb-48 |
| India | 75 | 30.5 | 2.43 | 1 | vs West Indies | Delhi | 25-Nov-87 |
| India | 76 | 20 | 3.8 | 1 | vs South Africa | Ahmedabad | 03-Apr-08 |
| India | 78 | 40.4 | 1.91 | 1 | vs England | Leeds | 25-Aug-21 |

Read More: India vs New Zealand Test Resumes After Rain-Forced Interruption

Filed under

46 runs India vs New Zealand score Indian batting lineup Lowest Test Scores M Chinnaswamy Stadium rohit sharma William O'Rourke
Advertisement

Also Read

Infosys Q2 Net Profit Rises To Rs 6,506 Crore; Dividend Declared

Infosys Q2 Net Profit Rises To Rs 6,506 Crore; Dividend Declared

What is Bluesky? The Rising Competitor Of X

What is Bluesky? The Rising Competitor Of X

What Was The ₹25 Lakh Plot to Assassinate Salman Khan With AK-47?

What Was The ₹25 Lakh Plot to Assassinate Salman Khan With AK-47?

Bluesky Sees Surge In Users As X Plans To Allow Viewing Of Blocked Accounts’ Posts

Bluesky Sees Surge In Users As X Plans To Allow Viewing Of Blocked Accounts’ Posts

Ashok Gehlot Again? Congress’s Relentless Pattern Of Relying On Veteran Politicians

Ashok Gehlot Again? Congress’s Relentless Pattern Of Relying On Veteran Politicians

Entertainment

What Was The ₹25 Lakh Plot to Assassinate Salman Khan With AK-47?

What Was The ₹25 Lakh Plot to Assassinate Salman Khan With AK-47?

Here’s What Selena Gomez Revealed About Her Mental Health, ‘I Can’t Even Sleep…’

Here’s What Selena Gomez Revealed About Her Mental Health, ‘I Can’t Even Sleep…’

THIS Skill Of Tom Holland Is Pissing Zendaya Off: He’s Too Good

THIS Skill Of Tom Holland Is Pissing Zendaya Off: He’s Too Good

Bridgerton Fame Nicola Coughlan Expresses Frustration Over Body-Shaming Remarks

Bridgerton Fame Nicola Coughlan Expresses Frustration Over Body-Shaming Remarks

K-Pop BTS J-Hope Finishes Military Service

K-Pop BTS J-Hope Finishes Military Service

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Diwali 2024: 12 Lakh Diyas To Illuminate Varanasi Ghats in Grand Display

Diwali 2024: 12 Lakh Diyas To Illuminate Varanasi Ghats in Grand Display

World Food Day 2024: Join the Nutrient Revolution Against Hunger

World Food Day 2024: Join the Nutrient Revolution Against Hunger

Unable To Enjoy A weekend Away From Work? You Might Be Suffering From THIS Mental Health Condition

Unable To Enjoy A weekend Away From Work? You Might Be Suffering From THIS Mental

How Weather Affects Mood And Morality, A Psychological Perspective

How Weather Affects Mood And Morality, A Psychological Perspective

How Are Modern Lifestyles Causing Spine Issues? Find Key Insights & Tips

How Are Modern Lifestyles Causing Spine Issues? Find Key Insights & Tips

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox