On the second day of the first Test against New Zealand at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, Rohit Sharma’s decision to bat first proved disastrous as India made a record for lowest test scores in history. India was dismissed for just 46 runs, marking their lowest ever total in Test cricket on home soil. The previous record was 75, set against the West Indies in Delhi back in 1987.

The Indian batting lineup struggled to adapt to the conditions, collapsing in just 31.1 overs. Five Indian batsmen failed to score, with Rishabh Pant emerging as the top scorer for the hosts with 20 runs off 49 balls. Yashasvi Jaiswal was the only other batter to reach double digits, contributing 13 runs.

New Zealand’s bowlers, particularly Matt Henry (5/15), William O’Rourke (4/22), and Tim Southee (1/8), dominated the proceedings. India lost six wickets for only 34 runs in a remarkable first session. In the second session, India could manage only 12 more runs, losing the remaining four wickets.

India’s lowest-ever score in Test cricket at home remains 46, but their lowest score in away Tests is even lower. That record was set in December 2020, when they were dismissed for just 36 runs by Australia in the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Adelaide—this also stands as India’s lowest test score in cricket overall.

India’s Lowest Test Scores at Home

| Team | Score | Overs | RR | Inns | Opposition | Ground | Match Date |

| India | 46 | 31.2 | NA | 1 | vs New Zealand | Bengaluru | 17-Oct-24 |

| India | 75 | 30.5 | 2.43 | 1 | vs West Indies | Delhi | 25-Nov-87 |

| India | 76 | 20 | 3.8 | 1 | vs South Africa | Ahmedabad | 03-Apr-08 |

| India | 83 | 38.5 | 2.13 | 4 | vs England | Chennai | 14-Jan-77 |

| India | 83 | 27 | 3.07 | 1 | vs New Zealand | Mohali | 10-Oct-99 |

| India | 89 | 54.2 | 1.63 | 2 | vs New Zealand | Hyderabad | 15-Oct-69 |

India’s Lowest Scores Overseas in Test Cricket

| Team | Score | Overs | RR | Inns | Opposition | Ground | Match Date |

| India | 36 | 21.2 | 1.68 | 3 | vs Australia | Adelaide | 17-Dec-20 |

| India | 42 | 17 | 2.47 | 3 | vs England | Lord’s | 20-Jun-74 |

| India | 58 | 21.3×8 | 2.03 | 2 | vs Australia | Brisbane | 28-Nov-47 |

| India | 58 | 21.4 | 2.67 | 2 | vs England | Manchester | 17-Jul-52 |

| India | 66 | 34.1 | 1.93 | 4 | vs South Africa | Durban | 26-Dec-96 |

| India | 67 | 24.2×8 | 2.07 | 3 | vs Australia | Melbourne | 06-Feb-48 |

| India | 78 | 40.4 | 1.91 | 1 | vs England | Leeds | 25-Aug-21 |

