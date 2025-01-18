Home
Saturday, January 18, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
India’s Squad For ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Announced: Rohit Sharma Leads, Dubai And Pakistan Set To Host Matches

The BCCI has announced India’s 15-member squad for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, marking the tournament’s return after an eight-year hiatus. Led by Rohit Sharma, the team includes veterans and rising stars.

India’s Squad For ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Announced: Rohit Sharma Leads, Dubai And Pakistan Set To Host Matches

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced India’s squad for the much-awaited ICC Champions Trophy 2025, set to take place in Dubai and Pakistan. This marks the return of the Champions Trophy to the international cricket calendar after an eight-year gap.

Key Details of the Tournament

Rohit Sharma will lead the 15-member squad, continuing his captaincy for yet another 50-over ICC tournament. India’s group-stage matches will be played in Dubai, while the tournament’s hybrid model includes other matches being held across three venues in Pakistan.

India will begin their campaign on February 20, 2025, with a match against Bangladesh in Dubai. Following this, they are slated to face Pakistan and New Zealand in what promises to be a thrilling group stage.

A Look at India’s Champions Trophy History

India’s previous performance in the Champions Trophy includes a remarkable victory in 2013 under the leadership of MS Dhoni. However, in 2017, India faced a heartbreaking loss against arch-rivals Pakistan in the final at The Oval. Notably, in 2002, India shared the trophy with Sri Lanka after the final was washed out.

The Squad for Champions Trophy 2025

The BCCI has ensured a balanced lineup with a mix of experienced players and young talent. The squad is as follows:

  • Rohit Sharma (Captain)
  • Shubman Gill (Vice-Captain)
  • Virat Kohli
  • Shreyas Iyer
  • KL Rahul
  • Hardik Pandya
  • Axar Patel
  • Washington Sundar
  • Kuldeep Yadav
  • Jasprit Bumrah
  • Mohammed Shami
  • Arshdeep Singh
  • Yashasvi Jaiswal
  • Rishabh Pant
  • Ravindra Jadeja

The inclusion of young talents like Yashasvi Jaiswal and experienced players like Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah highlights India’s strategy to blend youth with experience for this prestigious tournament.

High-Stakes Group Stage Matches

The group stage is set to be action-packed, with India’s clash against Pakistan being one of the most anticipated matches of the tournament. Fans will also look forward to India’s face-off with Bangladesh and New Zealand, as the eight-team tournament promises thrilling cricketing moments.

What’s Next?

As the squad prepares to take on the challenges of the Champions Trophy, cricket enthusiasts across the globe eagerly await the start of the tournament. The hybrid hosting model adds a unique dimension to the event, symbolizing the spirit of cricket transcending borders.

With a solid squad and a history of remarkable performances, Team India is poised to make an impact. Can Rohit Sharma lead India to reclaim the Champions Trophy? The countdown to February 20 has begun!

