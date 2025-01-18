Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Saturday, January 18, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

WWE Hall Of Famer Rey Mysterio Announces Entry Into 2025 Royal Rumble Match

WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio is set to compete in the 2025 Royal Rumble, aiming to repeat his 2006 victory and honor his late friend, Eddie Guerrero. (Read more below)

WWE Hall Of Famer Rey Mysterio Announces Entry Into 2025 Royal Rumble Match

WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio has confirmed that he will be competing in the 2025 Royal Rumble, adding more excitement to the upcoming premium live event. The legendary luchador made the announcement in his hometown of San Diego, California, during the opening of Friday Night SmackDown on February 1.

Mysterio, a 2006 Royal Rumble winner, expressed his determination to accomplish the impossible once again. He reminded fans of his remarkable victory in 2006, where he entered the match at number two and outlasted 28 other competitors to secure the win. This victory catapulted Mysterio to the main event of WrestleMania 22, where he won the World Heavyweight Championship for the first time.

2006 Royal Rumble Victory – A Nod to Eddie Guerrero

During his announcement, Mysterio shared an emotional tribute to his late friend, Eddie Guerrero, who passed away in 2005. Mysterio revealed that his 2006 Royal Rumble victory was dedicated to Guerrero, calling it a tribute to the late legend. As he prepares to compete in the 2025 Royal Rumble, Mysterio knows that repeating the feat will not be easy, but he’s ready to take on the challenge once again.

Kevin Owens Shares Respect for Mysterio

Mysterio’s announcement was interrupted by none other than Kevin Owens, who made his way to the ring to express his respect for the wrestling icon. Owens, known for his tough and no-nonsense persona, told Mysterio that no one in the industry earned his respect more than him. Owens even went a step further, saying that he wanted Mysterio to win the Royal Rumble and face him at WrestleMania.

Mysterio, however, reminded Owens that he wasn’t the champion yet, and if Owens defeated Cody Rhodes to win the title, he would be happy to choose him as his opponent for the biggest stage in wrestling. Owens’ challenge added yet another layer of intrigue to the growing anticipation for both the Royal Rumble and WrestleMania.

Who Else Will Join Rey Mysterio in the 2025 Royal Rumble?

Rey Mysterio’s entry into the Royal Rumble is part of an exciting lineup of superstars who have already announced their participation. Joining Mysterio in the 30-man over-the-top battle royale will be big names like Drew McIntyre, CM Punk, Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, and John Cena. As one of the most unpredictable matches of the year, the 2025 Royal Rumble promises to be a thrilling event with some of the biggest names in wrestling history vying for a shot at WrestleMania glory.

ALSO READ: Who Is Alex Michelsen? 20-Year-Old Californian Taking The Australian Open 2025 By Storm

Filed under

2025 Royal Rumble Rey Mysterio wwe

Advertisement

Also Read

8th Pay Commission Approved: What Central Government Employees Can Expect From Upcoming Salary Revisions

8th Pay Commission Approved: What Central Government Employees Can Expect From Upcoming Salary Revisions

Budget Session To Begin From Jan 31 To April 4, Here’s The Full Schedule

Budget Session To Begin From Jan 31 To April 4, Here’s The Full Schedule

OpenAI Responds To Death Of Whistleblower Suchir Balaji, Assures Cooperation With Authorities

OpenAI Responds To Death Of Whistleblower Suchir Balaji, Assures Cooperation With Authorities

Sheikh Hasina Claims Conspiracy To Kill Her In Tearful Audio Message

Sheikh Hasina Claims Conspiracy To Kill Her In Tearful Audio Message

Anna University Sexual Assault Case: NCW Finds Faultlines In The Inquiry

Anna University Sexual Assault Case: NCW Finds Faultlines In The Inquiry

Entertainment

Viral | Saif Ali Khan Attacker Caught On CCTV Buying Mobile Phone Cover In Dadar

Viral | Saif Ali Khan Attacker Caught On CCTV Buying Mobile Phone Cover In Dadar

Saif Ali Khan Recovering After Attack: Health Insurance Details Leaked

Saif Ali Khan Recovering After Attack: Health Insurance Details Leaked

Saif Ali Khan Attacker Is Suspected To Flee The City, Investigation Underway

Saif Ali Khan Attacker Is Suspected To Flee The City, Investigation Underway

Prince Harry’s Limited Role In Meghan Markle’s Cookery Show: A Strategic Move?

Prince Harry’s Limited Role In Meghan Markle’s Cookery Show: A Strategic Move?

Kat Dennings Opens Up About Facing Harsh Criticism from Casting Directors At Age 12

Kat Dennings Opens Up About Facing Harsh Criticism from Casting Directors At Age 12

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox