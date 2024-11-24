IPL 2025 Auction: Oldest And Youngest Players To Go Under Hammer In Saudi Arabia

The IPL 2025 mega auction, set to unfold in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on November 24 and 25, promises historic milestones with the inclusion of cricket legend James Anderson and 13-year-old prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi. From the oldest to the youngest, this year's player pool embodies a remarkable blend of experience and emerging talent.

England’s legendary pacer James Anderson has entered the auction at the age of 42 years and 117 days, making him the oldest player in the pool. Meanwhile, 13-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi from Bihar, India, holds the distinction of being the youngest participant in the IPL 2025 mega auction.

Anderson, who debuted internationally in 2002, has never been part of any franchise cricket league throughout his illustrious career. Should a franchise bid for him, it would mark his debut in a T20 franchise league.

The right-arm pacer last played a T20 International in 2009 and retired from ODIs in 2015. He continued playing Test cricket until earlier this year, retiring with an extraordinary tally of 704 wickets, making him the only fast bowler in history to cross the 700-wicket mark in Tests.

Known for his remarkable fitness, Anderson’s ability to bowl four overs in T20 cricket is unlikely to pose a challenge. Beyond his on-field contributions, he would bring immense value as a mentor, sharing his wealth of experience and guiding young fast bowlers in the team he joins.

On the other hand, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who hails from Samastipur, came into the spotlight after being selected for India’s U-19 squad in matches against Australia U-19. He first made headlines at the age of 12, amassing nearly 400 runs during the Vinoo Mankad Trophy. Earlier this year, Suryavanshi made history by becoming the youngest player to debut in the Ranji Trophy, representing Bihar against Mumbai at just 13.

Suryavanshi further impressed cricket enthusiasts with his outstanding 62-ball 104 in a youth Test match against Australia A, solidifying his reputation as a promising talent.

Top 5 Oldest Players in the IPL 2025 Mega Auction

1. James Anderson (England) – 42 years

2. Faf du Plessis (South Africa)- 40 years

3. Mohammad Nabi (Afghanistan) – 40 years

4. Ravichandran Ashwin (India)- 38 years

5. David Warner (Australia) – 38 years

Top 5 Youngest Players in the IPL 2025 Mega Auction

1. Vaibhav Suryavanshi (India) 13 years

2. Ayush Mhatre (India)- 17 years

3. Andre Siddharth (India) 18 years

4. Kwena Maphaka (South Africa) – 18 years

5. Allah Ghazanfar (Afghanistan) – 18 years

