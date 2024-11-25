Home
Monday, November 25, 2024
IPL 2025 auction: Who Is Vaibhav Suryavanshi, The 13-Year-Old Cricket Prodigy Signed By Rajasthan Royals?

Rajasthan Royals won the prodigy in a great bidding war by a whopping amount of Rs. 1.10 crore in the IPL 2025 mega auction held on Sunday at the Abady Al Johar Arena in Jeddah.

IPL 2025 auction: Who Is Vaibhav Suryavanshi, The 13-Year-Old Cricket Prodigy Signed By Rajasthan Royals?

Thirteen-year-old cricket prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi has created history, being the youngest ever player to sign at an IPL auction. Rajasthan Royals won the prodigy in a great bidding war by a whopping amount of Rs. 1.10 crore in the IPL 2025 mega auction held on Sunday at the Abady Al Johar Arena in Jeddah. Suryavanshi now becomes a part of the elite by merely 13. It marks a historic moment in the annals of Indian Premier League history.

Suryavanshi hails from Samastipur in Bihar but he did not come to the IPL in the normal way. He is the youngest man ever to play at India’s top domestic tournament, the Ranji Trophy, debuting at age 12 years and 284 days during the 2023-24 season. This astoundingly breaks all the former records of cricket legends such as Yuvraj Singh, who made his entrance at the age of 15 years and 57 days, or Sachin Tendulkar, to Ranji debut at 15 years and 230 days.

The cricket world did not stop listening after that: his explosive show at the Youth Test series against Australia at Chennai, where he scored 104 runs in just 62 balls, earned him more applause. At just 13 years and 188 days old, Suryavanshi became the youngest-ever centurion in the competitive cricket history of 170 years. As a cherry on the cake, he holds the record for the fastest century by an Indian at youth level, smashing it off just 58 balls, placing him just shy of England’s Moeen Ali, who made the fastest century in 56 balls.

With such remarkable achievements at a young age, Suryavanshi’s meteoric rise is capturing the attention of cricket fans worldwide, and his IPL signing by Rajasthan Royals has only added to the excitement. As one of the most talked-about young talents in world cricket, Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s future in the sport looks incredibly bright.

ALSO READ: IPL 2025 Auction: Punjab Kings Splurge Rs 3.8 Crore On Emerging Star Priyansh Arya

cricket history cricket prodigy fastest century IPL 2025 Rajasthan Royals Ranji Trophy record breaker Vaibhav Suryavanshi youngest IPL player Youth Test series
