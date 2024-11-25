IPL 2025 Auction: Punjab Kings Splurge Rs 3.8 Crore On Emerging Star Priyansh Arya

The auction held for IPL 2025 turned out to be quite thrilling with a ferocious contest among various franchises which resulted in the Punjab Kings winning a prized scalp of Priyansh Arya for Rs 3.8 crore.

The auction held for IPL 2025 turned out to be quite thrilling with a ferocious contest among various franchises which resulted in the Punjab Kings winning a prized scalp of Priyansh Arya for Rs 3.8 crore.

Priyansh Arya, the left-handed batter, has made headlines early this year with a fantastic showing in the Delhi Premier League, where he played for the South Delhi Superstarz, and smashed a phenomenal 120 runs off 40 balls, including 10 sixes and 10 fours, against North Delhi Strikers. This fiery innings took his team to a terrific 308/5.

The 2023-24 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) added more cachet to the emerging young player as Arya became the highest run-scorer for Delhi, scoring a total of 222 runs in seven innings at an average of 166.91 strike rate. This was beneath the backdrop of the fact that his first SMAT century was made by an explosive display in a ten-sixer bombardment against Uttar Pradesh at the Wankhede Stadium.

Despite being shortlisted for the IPL 2024 auction, Arya had no success in being sold there. However, the top-notch performances he has turned out recently have made popular attention on him for many IPL franchises to fight over in the 2025 bidding. Punjab Kings finally claimed his signing at quite an amount in affirmation of what they trust in the young talent.

ALSO READ: Allah Ghazanfar Bags IPL 2025 Deal: Mumbai Indians Secure Young Afghan Spinner – Who Is He?